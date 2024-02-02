What happened to Eileen Sheahan? Funeral details revealed as University of Michigan student dies aged 22

Eileen Sheahan, a 22-year-old student from the University of Michigan, reportedly died in a skiing accident on Saturday, January 27, in Aspen, Colorado, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

According to the station, Eileen Sheahan, the grandfather of former Cook County sheriff Michael Sheahan, was reportedly skiing on the Exhibition Run at Aspen Highlands in Colorado when she crashed into a tree.

After the crash, the victim was reportedly taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. On the heels of the tragedy in an obituary, her shattered family announced funeral services will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Old Saint Patrick's Church in Chicago.

Tributes pour in as University of Michigan senior Eileen Sheahan passes away

According to her obituary, Eileen Sheahan of Evanston, Illinois, was a senior at the University of Michigan and was set to graduate in May 2024 with a degree in economics.

Sheahan, who was a student ambassador on the Ann Arbor campus and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, was beloved by students who spoke about her effervescent personality. Tessa Weinberger, a senior majoring in engineering, told MLive:

“She made us who we are and every single one of us felt so touched by her presence. She was a shining light and I am so lucky that I got to know someone so special. We won’t be the same without her.”

Laura Blake Jones, the university’s associate vice president for student life and dean of students, also mourned the loss of the late student.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Eileen Sheehan. Our campus community mourns her tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, classmates and all those who knew her.”

Chicago Sun-Times cover (Image via Facebook)

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, besides her grandfather, her mother and father had also devoted their lives to public service. The victim’s mother, Patricia O’Brien, is a Cook County circuit judge.

Meanwhile, her father, Terrence Sheahan, is an attorney with the Smith Gambrell Russell law firm. In the obituary, the family paid tribute to the late student and said:

“Eileen had the most profound effect on those around her during her short time on earth. She was graceful, kind, hilarious, beautiful and brilliant. She had boundless energy and was the consummate doer. She always put her family, friends and others first. She was a rock to so many, and a bright light wherever she was. Eileen had a smile like no other and eyes as blue as the ocean.”

The family asked people to donate to The Eileen Sheahan Memorial Scholarship at The Academy at St. Joan of Arc Grade School in Evanston or to Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, instead of sending flowers.

According to the obituary, Eileen Sheahan attended grade school at The Academy at St. Joan of Arc and high school at Loyola Academy in Wilmette.