"Another crown for our king": Fans cheer as BTS Taehyung's "Slow Dancing" becomes Song of 2023 on Tokyo FM & gets honoured with a physical award

On January 22, 2024, Kim Taehyung of BTS achieved another feat as a musician as the track Slow Dancing, from his debut solo album Layover earned the Song of 2023 award from Tokyo FM. For those unversed, Tokyo FM from Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan, operates at 80.0 MHz. It provides a range of services, such as airing the most recent music news, programme introductions, and on-air song searches.

The BTS ARMY were over the moon upon hearing this news. However, their happiness shot through the roof when they learned that Tokyo FM would present a physical award to the Winter Bear singer-songwriter.

It is important to note that Taehyung, aka V of BTS, has been serving his military duty since December 11, 2023, and will be discharged in June 2025. This has further solidified the significance of this feat for his fandom.

"These trophies are important": Fans laud Taehyung for writing his masterpiece Slow Dancing and consistently achieving victories with it

The song Slow Dancing was recorded by BTS' South Korean vocalist V for his first album, Layover. The third single from the album, it was made available via Big Hit Music on September 8, 2023. Slow Dancing tells the story of a standard love tale through lyrics powered by a straightforward jazz beat.

Lyrically, Taehyung describes an old-fashioned memoir of love in this 1970s' inspired romantic soulful ballad with a straightforward jazz beat. One lover is passionate about the other and sings lines that draw their meaning from one's solitude and longing.

With his title single, Slow Dancing, from Layover, BTS' Kim Taehyung won his first award in the Best Fall Music category at The Fact Music Awards 2023. On September 8, 2023, he became the seventh and last member of Bangtan to make his solo debut with Layover.

Moreover, in domestic television music programmes, Slow Dancing took up six first-place medals (including a triple crown on M Countdown) and two consecutive Melon Popularity awards for the weeks of September 18 and 25, 2023. Hence, with the latest accolade from Tokyo FM, Japan, fans were ecstatic to see the BTS idol win another feat.

In other news, the Slow Dancing singer enthralled netizens with his military uniform on January 19, 2024, when a Twitter user posted an unseen photo of BTS' Kim Taehyung from his military graduation ceremony. The post was uploaded by an X user named @apple1230g.

The BTS member and the group's leader Kim Namjoon both received their basic military training graduation badges on January 16, 2024. At their graduation, they were both awarded the title of "Elite Soldier" trainees, making them the only two out of four soldiers to do so. Furthermore, it is reported that just four of the approximately 800 troops in attendance at the event were awarded the accolade.

Layover by V of BTS has five tracks: Slow Dancing (title track), For Us, Blue, Love Me Again, and Rainy Days.