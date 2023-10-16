"Another legend going down the drain": Tara Strong racist uber ride video controversy resurfaces amid Israel-Hamas backlash

Voice actor Tara Strong has caused a stir online after showing support to Israel during their ongoing conflict with Hamas. The 50-year-old has been ardently advocating for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) while seemingly sharing tweets against Palestine on social media. As this raises debate on X (formerly known as Twitter), her old controversial Uber video has now resurfaced online.

The Uber video resurfaced after X user @sitcomabed opined that Strong is a “freak,” because “she thinks all muslims are terrorists.” This was in response to a tweet by @ImtiazMadmood that Strong had like recently. The tweet equated Hamas, ISIS, Taliban and the Islamic religion with each other.

Similar online behavior led to netizens digging up her old controversies including an infamous video of her having a fiery debate with an Uber driver, who allegedly called her "racist." Responding to the viral clip, one netizen said:

Tara Strong’s Uber controversy explained

X user @NirvanaM1ndDX was one among the many netizens who shared the Uber video of Tara Strong. The tweet amassed over 500K views, with the clip garnering multi-million views online.

In the video, the General Hospital actor could be heard advising the Uber employee to “pull over” as he was a “terrible driver.” This comes after the man who was driving Strong allegedly called her a “racist.” He also allegedly claimed:

“The lefties have a mental disorder.”

The driver also claimed that Strong and others like her “ruined America.” In response, Strong said that she was American and born in the country.

In the video, the Rugrats voice actor was also heard telling the Uber driver that she was not getting him fired because she did not like him, but was doing so because he was yelling and insulting her and her company.

In response to the video, X user @jayjjalen claimed that she was not only being “racist” but also “xenophobic.”

After garnering immense attention, Strong's co-passenger in the Uber, General Hospital actress Sofer, noted online in 2018:

“He is an immigrant who showed up at the border in the ‘80s and then applied for immigration status. Today, he would have been kicked out WITHOUT his children! And we are demons?”

Yahoo Life claimed that the driver was suspended after the video went viral online.

As mentioned prior, the Uber controversy resurfaced online in light of Strong's debatable opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict. One of the posts that she shared was about Hamas killing an "innocent German lady who happened to be in Israel.”

According to We Got This Covered, Strong also chose to hide an infographic sourced by the United Nations Office that showed the atrocities being committed towards Palestinians. The graph revealed that over 5000 Palestinians were killed between 2008 and 2020 while there were 251 fatalities in Israel during the same time.

Boxtown re-casts Tara Strong following her Israel-Hamas statements

Indie animated show Boxtown took to X on October 12 to announce that Tara Strong will no longer be voicing the character Bill. The show also said in a tweet that Strong had been “fully paid for her work.” They added:

“It’s very disappointing that some continue to spread misinformation and hatred. We do not stand for hatred in any of its forms.”

In response, Tara Strong said that she learned that she was not working on the project anymore through the post on X. She added:

“This is what happened when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza & #prayforpeace.”

As netizens continued to accuse her of Islamophobia, Tara Strong vehemently denied the allegations and stated that she was against Hamas.