 “Appalling man”: Uber driver gets blasted for using N-word at Black passenger and kicking her out

A video is doing rounds on the internet in which an Uber driver is seen getting into a heated spat with a passenger and using the N-word at the passenger. This incident took place with social media influencer Abby Nicole, who immediately shared the video about the shocking racist incident online. Abby mentioned that all of this started as she requested the driver to turn down the AC.

Abby said this incident occurred on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. However, it is unclear where the viral video was taken. Soon after sharing about the incident online, it quickly went viral, and several social media users reacted to it. One of the internet users @leabeabug reacted to the viral spat video by calling the driver an 'Appaling man.'

Social media users called the Uber driver out and criticized him for using the N-word

As the video came to the notice of social media users, they started calling out the driver and said that the company needed to take quick action on him. Several internet users responded to the viral video with one user even mentioning that such racial slurs roll off the tongue too easily for some people.

In the viral video, the driver could be heard getting into a spat with the passenger as she asked him to turn down the AC. The driver then refused to drive the woman and called her the N-word.

The woman in the video replied, calling him weird and racist. The white driver replied, saying so was she, sarcastically telling her to have a great day. He did not stop there and further proceeded to call her the N-word.

Abby Nicole wrote in her video that the man put the car on reverse as she was getting her stuff out of the car and ended up hitting her with the door.

Uber responded to the viral racist incident

The company was quick enough to respond to the viral video stating that they have a zero tolerance policy for violence and discrimination. It was further mentioned that they have banned this driver from their platform.

Moreover, the company's spokesperson made a statement while speaking with DailyMail.

"Discrimination and violence are never acceptable, and we do not tolerate that behavior on the Uber platform. We've banned the driver from the Uber platform, and reached out to the rider to check in with her."

Other than this, the company's support also replied to Abby Nicole's post, stating they are sorry about what happened to her. Uber further reported that they are aware of this incident and are currently investigating it.