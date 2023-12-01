"ANOTHER MV?": Fans speculate a performance video for Jungkook' Standing Next to You remix with Usher following the latter's Instagram post

On December 1, 2023, Usher shared a post on his Instagram featuring Jungkook announcing the release of the new remix for Standing Next to You.

The Seven singer recently released his debut album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks with Standing Next to You as its title track. Now that fans have received the new remix for the title track, they are ecstatic.

When the American singer-songwriter and dancer, Usher, shared the announcement on his timeline, he also included an unseen cover picture for the newly released track.

The poster featured Jungkook and Usher, sparking speculation among fans that a new performance video would be released soon. One fan tweeted:

"OMGGGG ANOTHER MV?? DAAAAYMM."

Expand Tweet

"We might getting more surprises": Fans can't wait for Jungkook and Usher's New MV

As American singer-songwriter Usher took to his Instagram, he shared a post featuring him and the golden maknae covered in orange and yellow lighting. While Usher was dressed in an all-black ensemble, Jungkook stood beside him, wearing a sleeveless jacket over a white t-shirt.

The first part of the post radiated an elegant vibe as the duo stood side by side with the golden maknae hands on his arm around Usher.

The second part of the post featured a poster for Standing Next to You. Usher captioned the Instagram post:

"Standing Next To You (Usher Remix) is OUT NOW!! Shoutout my brother JungKook."

Even filming director Bellamy Brewster shared the same posts on his Instagram, further increasing fan anticipation for a new performance video for Standing Next to You.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest music video featuring the golden maknae and Usher for Standing Next To You. They acknowledge that their collaboration is significant in and of itself, but witnessing them dance together would be another iconic moment in 2023.

Many fans are also excited by the number of projects the golden maknae has been releasing recently.

See how fans are reacting to the speculation of a performance music video for the Standing Next to You remix by Jungkook and Usher.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans also questioned whether the poster released by Usher on his Instagram was an edit or not. Naturally, it was indeed good, and they were elated to see the Seven singer's new look in it.

The Standing Next to You remix version is currently available on Spotify. Fans are busy streaming it. They are showering the duo with compliments for their latest work on social media and can't get enough of it.

Fans wish to see more such projects from the golden maknae in the future.