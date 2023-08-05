"Anthem for toothless snowflakes": Fake Jason Aldean Go Woke Go Broke song sends the internet into a frenzy

A song named Go Woke Go Broke has taken TikTok by storm, sparking a frenzy on the internet as many believed that it was by Jason Aldean. Many listeners initially believed the track to be by the famous country music artist Jason Aldean, but it turns out that the song was actually generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The song's catchy melody and lyrics quickly gained traction on TikTok, leading fans to share it across various social media platforms.

Internet users reacted to the track and said that it was a good hit back at all woke people. A social media user, @phildevitt877, reacted to the song and even went on to call it an "anthem for toothless snowflakes."

The lyrics of the song go like this:

"Dear Bud Light, dear CMT/ We were happy as can be/ 'Til you caved and bent the knee/ Good luck coming back from that/ Tell us what were you thinking/ f*cing with the can we were drinking/ Tread all you want you're still sinking down.”

The lyrics of the song mention:

“These hypocritical woke liberals know they're never gonna learn, it seems/ They're calling me stupid, calling me dumb, driving my song to number 1/ Shoulda known it by now, f*ck around and find out, you joke.”

It is worth noting that this AI-generated song was created by TikToker Jokes on Wokes. The TikToker shared a snippet on the social media platform with the caption:

“I Wrote Jason Aldean’s next single!!! Best duet gets featured!”

Social media users who are against the woke campaign of brands are hailing the fake Jason Aldean song

As internet users came across the fake Jason Aldean song Go Woke Go Broke, they started sharing it widely. Several internet users reacted to the song by saying that they loved it. Meanwhile, others who believed that Jason Aldean had written the song, said that it was something only the country singer could have done.

How did the "Go Woke Go Broke" drama begin, and why are people boycotting brands like Bud Light?

The recent "Go Woke Go Broke" drama began when Bud Light, a popular beer brand, collaborated with a transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The collaboration went on to spark significant controversy from the right-wing community. The controversy emerged from a cultural clash over the brand's decision to embrace diversity and inclusion by featuring a trans influencer in its marketing campaign.

The collaboration involved Bud Light teaming up with the transgender influencer to promote their products and celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month. While the brand's intention was to show support for the LGBTQ+ community and advocate for inclusivity, it triggered a backlash from right-wing individuals who opposed the idea.

As the news of the collaboration spread, it gained attention on social media and other online platforms. Many right-wing users expressed their disapproval of the brand's move and called for a boycott of Bud Light products.

The "Go Woke Go Broke" movement is a broader online trend where some people assert that companies that align themselves with progressive causes may experience negative consequences. The negative consequences include a loss of profits or a decline in their customer base.

This sentiment is based on the assumption that by appealing to a more diverse and socially progressive audience, companies may alienate their traditional or conservative customer base. This in turn may lead to financial repercussions.

It is also worth noting that the TikToker who created this AI song talked to Newsweek and told them that they are shocked to see that the silly song has taken off.