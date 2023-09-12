Anthony Stinson accident: GoFundme raises more than $1,200 in wake of police vehicle tragedy 

A 13-year-old boy identified as Anthony Stinson was hit by a Suffolk County Patrol car in Shirley on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The teen's mother, Claudia, then informed News12 that her son succumbed to his injuries on Monday and passed away.

As the news about Anthony Stinson's demise came to light, Stephanie Byrnes, who met Anthony when he was camping with her a few years ago, launched a fundraiser for the 13-year-old on GoFundMe. The fundraiser aims to raise $2,000 and has collected $1,271 with the help of 32 donations as of this writing.

Anthony's GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe.com)

Stinson was in critical condition after he was hit by a police patrol car on Saturday night while he was riding his bicycle. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of William Floyd Parkway and Adobe Drive, as per News12.

Anthony Stinson died on Monday and his organs will be donated

The GoFundMe page was launched to collect funds for the late teen's funeral arrangements. Byrnes hailed the youngster in the post and urged individuals to donate $30 in honor of his football number, 30.

Stephanie wrote:

"13-year-old boy from Suffolk NY, was struck by a police car responding to an emergency while riding his bike on September 9th evening. The collision left Anthony in Stony Brook Children's Hospital, paralyzed and fighting for his life. It is with great sadness to say Anthony has passed away today."

Anthony Stinson was described as a bright kid who was determined to learn new things. Stephanie said that Anthony's mother Claudia announced that her 13-year-old son's organs would be donated.

Claudia said:

"His legacy will be present on earth as he rises to the heavens. I am totally destroyed."

The crash is currently being investigated

Suffolk County officials shed light on the crash and said that the police officer who was driving the patrol car was doing so with the lights and siren on. They were reportedly on their way to an emergency call.

Detectives also stated that the police officer ended up hitting three other cars as they swerved and tried to save the kid.

As per CBS, Johnny Ray, a witness, told the publication that there were "constant accidents" in the area.

"The police officer wasn't in the vehicle ... By the time I went from my front door to her car, she was already out holding him," they said.

The crash is currently under investigation and additional information about the same in awaited.