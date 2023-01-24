“Any time can become your youth” - MONSTA X’s Kihyun dishes on his career, inspiration, and more

K-pop Powerhouse MONSTA X’s idol Kihyun recently got candid about his career and the bond he shares with his band members. The interview took place along with a pictorial for the renowned lifestyle magazine Arena Homme Plus.

The sensational idol donned a chic outfit and portrayed his charismatic personality. He styled two all-black outfits, which were remarkably distinct but equally stylish. The last fit was a white shirt and black pants paired with a slim black tie.

Kihyun’s latest solo EP, YOUTH, which was released in the third quarter of 2022 has received widespread international acclamation. Explaining the true meaning behind the song, the artist said that according to him, youth does not signify an age. Instead, it is the state of mind and the zealous personality of an individual that best reflects the spirit of youth.

He said:

“Any time can become your youth. No matter whether you’re 60 or 70 years old, if you personally think you shine brightly, then that’s your youth.”

“I barely have any memories of taking time off to have fun in my twenties” - MONSTA X’s Kihyun on his life philosophy.

In a recent interview with Arena Homme Plus magazine, MONSTA X' Kihyun ruminated over his life experience. The YOUTH artist debuted at a very young age and has seen a significant transition in his approach to his career.

Discussing his philosophy on life, the idol said that his perspective and attitude during the initial years of his career were strict and this left him with no time to make memories. However, he has now changed his lifestyle to accommodate fun and enjoyment.

He explained:

“I barely have any memories of taking time off to have fun in my twenties. I lived with this strict idea that I had created for myself that I needed to do well. But now, I’ve decided to set those feelings aside. I decided to live a more relaxed life with a broader perspective.”

Kihyun also opened up about his relationship with the other members of MONSTA X. According to him, although the perception around the idols is that they are reserved and exclusive, in reality, it is the exact opposite. He mentioned that all the members of the K-Pop band are open about their emotions and communicate the same with each other.

This honesty and openness in communication within the group has made the team a strong support system for Kihyun. He mentioned that this makes it possible for him to get through tough times. The idol also noted that his team's support is what inspires him to work harder and do better.

He noted:

“My fellow members were a big influence on me. Because the MONSTA X members are really good at expressing their feelings. They might seem aloof, but they’re actually very honest in expressing their feelings. Thanks to them, I felt inspired to work harder, and those feelings gave me lots of comfort and made it possible for me to endure the hard times.”

The pictorial, along with the full interview of the idol, will feature in the February edition of the Arena Homme Plus Magazine.

