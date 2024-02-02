Apple TV+ releases trailer for upcoming Peanuts special- "Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin"

On Friday, February 2, Apple TV+ released its trailer for the highly anticipated kids TV series Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin. Set to premiere on February 16, the Peanuts special will delve into the life of Franklin, one of the most popular characters in the original series.

The TV series is based on a comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz, which led to several adaptations. The most famous one was in the form of 2014’s animated series, which was adapted by Alexis Lavillat.

It had 37 episodes and initially aired in France before making its way to Boomerang and Cartoon Network in the US. Now, the Apple TV+ special is the 51st overall adaptation of Charlie Schulz’s famous comic strip.

Apple TV+ releases trailer for Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin

The captivating special is the origin story of Franklin, one of the most beloved characters from the series. It will be set around the Soap Box Derby race and focus on the challenges the character will face after moving to a new town.

The character was first introduced in 1968 and found himself constantly moving cities. This was because his father was a military man, leading to a rather unsettled childhood where he could be asked to move at a moment’s notice.

Regardless, Franklin was seen to have a close bond with his grandfather. He had a signature notebook in which he neatly compiled the advice given to him by his grandfather, and he would often get into trouble after trying to apply it in the original Peanuts gang.

Regardless, he will be seen convinced in the special that the secret to making friends in the new town was winning the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race. He ends up teaming up with Charlie Brown, and they form a genuine friendship in the process.

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home also saw its trailer reveal multiple easter eggs. For starters, it acknowledges a past scene from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and stresses inclusivity. It also became the first Peanuts content to reveal Franklin's surname, Armstrong.

The surname is reportedly a tribute to Jump Start creator Robb Armstrong, who was chosen by Charles Schulz for the reveal. Regardless, this is not the first Peanuts-related offering from Apple TV+, which has an ongoing partnership with the creators.

Peanuts created Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home in partnership with WildBrain for Apple TV+. The executive producers listed for the special include Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

With only days left for the premiere, fans will already be looking forward to the February 16 release.