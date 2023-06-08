What time will The Snoopy Show season 3 premiere on Apple TV+? Plot, trailer, and more

The Snoopy Show season 3, the brand new season of the popular animated series makes its arrival exclusively on Apple TV+ this Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET). The series has been gleaned from the renowned cartoonist Charles Schulz's Peanuts. Mark Evestaff, Rob Boutilier, and Alex Galatis have served as developers of the animated show.

Ever since the official trailer for the third season of The Snoopy Show was dropped by Apple TV, the followers of the show have been buzzing with excitement to see what new adventures their favorite Beagle, Snoopy, will take them in this latest season.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in and find out all about the 3rd season of the animated series, as it airs on Apple TV+.

The Snoopy Show season 3 will have a total of 12 episodes

What to expect from season 3 of The Snoopy Show?

As mentioned earlier, season 3 of the fan-favorite animated series airs on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:00 am ET, exclusively on Apple TV+. All 12 episodes of the new season are getting released on the same day. Rob Boutilier has acted as the director of the series, while WildBrain and Peanuts have produced the show.

The long list of executive producers for the series entails Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Anne Loi, Paige Braddock, Mark Evestaff, and Craig Schulz. The official brief synopsis for the new season, given by Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"The world’s most famous beagle is back again for his close-up! Dig into new adventures with Snoopy, along with his best pal, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the show's third season below:

The official synopsis and trailer for the new season provide viewers with intriguing hints and glimpses of what to expect from the season and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that it will be full of some thrilling and fun adventures involving Snoopy and the rest of his gang.

The official trailer showcases Snoopy engaging in brand-new enthralling adventures with Woodstock, his best mate. As displayed in the trailer, the rest of the promising characters from the Peanuts story will also be seen joining Snoopy and Woodstock in their adventurous journeys.

Every episode in the animated show is approximately 21 minutes long with a total of 3 segments, which are 7 minutes long, inspired by separate short stories. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for an enticing new season.

The voice cast list for The Snoopy Show season 3 explored

The voice cast members for the series' latest season include:

Terry McGurrin as Snoopy

Isabella Leo as Lucy van Pelt and Patty

Robert Tinkler as Woodstock

Hattie Kragten as Sally Brown and Violet

Milo Toriel-McGibbon as Rerun van Pelt

Wyatt White as Linus van Pelt and Shermy

Holly Gorski as Marcie

Jacob Soley as Pig-Pen

Isis Moore as Peppermint Patty

Matthew Mucci as Schroeder

Julie Lemieux as Bird Bud 2

Sean Cullen as Bird Bud 1 and Olaf

David Berni as Bird Bud 3

Andrew Francis as Bird Bud 6

Ian James Corlett as Bird Bud 4

Kathleen Barr as Bird Bud 7

Brian Drummond as Bird Bud 8

Don't forget to watch season 3 of The Snoopy Show, which debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:00 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes