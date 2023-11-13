"Appropriate response": Internet reacts as Adam Driver uses expletive in response to Ferrari crash scene criticism

A clip of actor Adam Driver recently went viral online and it featured him responding to a fan of his film during a Q&A session using the F word. The incident took place on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Camerimage Film Festival, where an individual asked Driver about the crash scene in his upcoming movie Ferrari.

The fan asked:

"What do you think about the crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?"

To this, Adam replied by saying:

"F**k you, I don’t know? Next question."

Soon after the actor's response, the audience started laughing.

The audience member's question was about the upcoming film Ferrari, which is based on the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine. This biography was written by motorsports journalist Brock Yates. The movie was directed by Michael Mann and officially premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in August. It will premiere in U.S. theaters on December 25, 2023.

As internet users came across this viral clip featuring Driver using the F word, they began sharing their thoughts about the same on social media. One internet user @Reeveslives reacted to a post by Discussing Film on X and believed that the actor's response was "appropriate."

"I stand behind this" - Social media users react to video of Adam Driver responding to fan's question

As internet users came across the video featuring Adam Driver, they reacted to it and stated that the audience member's question was rather "rude" and the actor's response was justified. They took to the comments section of Discussing Film's post on X and stated that they "stand behind" Driver's response.

Ferrari also stars Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Penélope Cruz, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey. It is also worth noting that this movie has managed to achieve a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and will release later this year.

Adam Driver is an Academy Award-nominated actor

Driver is an American actor, who is popular for his distinctive style. He was born on November 19, 1983, in San Diego, California. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, bringing depth and intensity to the iconic character.

He is known for his roles in BlacKkKlansman, for which he received an Academy Award nomination, and Marriage Story, which earned him critical acclaim.

Apart from films, Adam Driver is also involved in philanthropy. He has co-founded the nonprofit organization Arts in the Armed Forces, which aims to bring high-quality arts programming to active-duty service members, veterans, military support staff, and their families.