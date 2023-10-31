Are Barney and Robin related in How I Met Your Mother? Explained

In the ninth season of How I Met Your Mother, Robin and Barney's wedding weekend kicks off with an interesting twist. As they head to Farhampton in a limo on the Friday before their wedding day, they engage in a playful discussion about which of their eccentric family members might cause chaos at their wedding. This discussion reminds the readers of the show's peculiar characters and their unique relations.

While Robin and Barney were having a fun chat, they stumbled upon a surprising revelation during their lively conversation. They realized that both of them had a "crazy cousin Mitch," who happened to be a lumberjack with just six fingers, which generally is a genetic mutation. This specific detail made them a bit nervous, thinking they might be related by blood.

To clear the air and understand where Mitch belonged in their family history, they quickly started calling their family members for answers. It was like a little detective mission to find out the truth about Mitch and their possible connection which added up to a galore of doubts.

This unexpected discovery during their wedding weekend added a new layer of excitement to the situation, leaving Robin and Barney curious about whether there could be even more surprises waiting for them in the event of their wedding.

After some uneasy moments, the couple eventually understands that their concerns about being related to each other and sharing DNA were unfounded. While Mitch is indeed a biological relative of Barney, Robin's grandmother confirms that Mitch was adopted into her family, meaning that Robin and Barney do not share any DNA connection. The relief is noticeable as they realize that their wedding is not jeopardized by any unexpected family ties which they feared during the wedding week.

Throughout How I Met Your Mother, including the final season, the focus was often on at least one of these characters attempting to navigate the tricky world of dating, only to encounter inevitable setbacks jeopardizing their relationship, be it Barney or Robin or Lily or Marshall.

Ted's confidence in love and his romantic nature remained a persistent theme in the overall show. In contrast, Barney and Robin initially held a more cynical outlook on love, until they unexpectedly fell for each other.

To sum it up, the show, How I Met Your Mother, delved into the ups and downs of love. Robin and Barney went through a regular divorce, and Ted had to deal with the loss of his wife. Every couple in the series faces challenges, but Lily and Marshall stood out as a suitable example of love. Their loving and balanced relationship served as a poignant counterpoint to the often comical and doomed attempts at love by their friends.

Whenever Lily faced professional difficulties, Marshall was there to offer unwavering support during the show How I Met Your Mother, and when Marshall grappled with the realities of aging, Lily stepped in to help him recapture his youthful spirit. While they certainly had their fair share of rough patches and moments where it seemed like a major argument might tear them apart, Lily and Marshall consistently found a way to communicate, resolve their differences, and make their relationship work.