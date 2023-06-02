Are Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin still a part of EXO? Lawyer shares the trio’s plan for the future

EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin sued SM Entertainment and announced the termination of their contract with them on June 1, 2023. Since then, conversations about whether the trio will remain a part of the group or not have been discussed quite a lot on the internet. The legal representatives of Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin revealed on June 2, 2023, that the members wish to stay in the idol group despite leaving the agency.

The lawyer further shared that discussions regarding the trio being permitted to partake in EXO’s activities after leaving SM Entertainment were held even before terminating their contracts.

nimra🍞 @ultkevv me explaining how cbx suing sm&leaving the company doesn’t mean that exo is over but rather theyll take a break for cbx to find new companies+then once kai is done w his service they can have an ot9 cb+

it works bcs it’s been done before like got7 and 2pm

me explaining how cbx suing sm&leaving the company doesn’t mean that exo is over but rather theyll take a break for cbx to find new companies+then once kai is done w his service they can have an ot9 cb+ it works bcs it’s been done before like got7 and 2pmhttps://t.co/DvXUPiMbCh

Recently, the K-pop industry has seen a turn of events where idols are able to sign with other agencies but continue their group promotions and activities. Groups such as Girls’ Generation, 2PM, GOT7, and MAMAMOO have one or more members signed to different entertainment agencies.

EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin reveal future plans via lawyers amidst lawsuit with SM Entertainment

Jeff Benjamin @Jeff__Benjamin Lin Law Firm sent a press release to 350+ journalists in Korea and abroad representing EXO's Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin regarding their contracts with SM Entertainment



A five-page document claims lack of payment transparency plus unreasonably long contracts for the legal action Lin Law Firm sent a press release to 350+ journalists in Korea and abroad representing EXO's Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin regarding their contracts with SM EntertainmentA five-page document claims lack of payment transparency plus unreasonably long contracts for the legal action https://t.co/92bn8Yvq9z

SM Entertainment’s stocks took a massive plunge after EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin announced a lawsuit against the company for non-transparency of pay and slave contracts. The trio shocked the K-pop industry on June 1, 2023, leading to chaotic discussions on the internet. While fans wondered what the lawsuit’s effect on a group comeback could be, one major doubt that emerged was whether the trio will have to depart from the group.

As one of the seniors in the industry, third-generation K-pop group EXO revealed earlier that they would make a full group comeback. This was a monumental move since their last full group album release was in 2019. However, the current legal battle made fans question whether it would be possible or not.

Putting rest to all these doubts, on June 2, 2023, lawyers representing Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin shared the trio’s plan for the future. As per translation via Koreaboo, their statement assured fans that they were searching for ways where the trio could remain in the group without being signed under SM Entertainment.

The statement read that they are looking at ways to keep the artists with EXO despite the termination of their contracts. It added that even before the termination of the contracts, while negotiating with SM Entertainment the idols had offered a partnership that would allow them to take part in EXO's activities.

dhea ෆ @cosmicunnie the reasons:

1. We've been waiting for around 4 years for their full group comeback.

2. Because the exo members have been working very hard for this comeback.

3. We didn't know if ever get the chance to get their full group comeback again after this.



So lets give our best! the reasons:1. We've been waiting for around 4 years for their full group comeback.2. Because the exo members have been working very hard for this comeback.3. We didn't know if ever get the chance to get their full group comeback again after this.So lets give our best! https://t.co/pjLSxg3WJo

The lawyer added that Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin were grateful for the love and support fans had given them. They also assured that the trio will continue to promote with EXO irrespective of the lawsuit’s result.

They added:

“Apart from the legal dispute with SM Entertainment, the artists are immensely grateful for the love fans have given them. In the future, no matter how the legal dispute is resolved, the artists will carry out EXO activities faithfully.”

Oh Nini @marshmallowxi 🥹



#exo As much as I’m waiting for the comeback to happen, I’m much happier and glad to see how my boys stand up to fight for their rights. I’ll always be by the exo side, no matter what, individually or group. My best boys deserve all the support and love #exo lwithexo As much as I’m waiting for the comeback to happen, I’m much happier and glad to see how my boys stand up to fight for their rights. I’ll always be by the exo side, no matter what, individually or group. My best boys deserve all the support and love 💖🥹#exo #exolwithexo https://t.co/tnatBhfpiz

The lawyers also refuted SM Entertainment’s claims that “external forces” had poached them and tried to manipulate them into signing a contract with another agency. The agency claimed that Big Planet Made and MC Mong approached the idols and misguided them into breaking off with SM Entertainment.

Calling the claims untrue, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin’s legal representative said that the three artists had never signed or attempted to sign contracts with any other labels.

In other news, it was reported that EXO will continue filming for their seven-member group comeback with SM Entertainment despite the legal battle.

Poll : 0 votes