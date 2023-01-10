Are Diamond and Silk twin sisters? Real names and all about the pro-Trump influencer duo as Lynnette Hardaway dies aged 51

Diamond, whose real name was Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, of the popular pro-Trump entertainment duo Diamond and Silk, recently passed away. The news was confirmed by the duo's Twitter account on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. No information about her cause of death has been released yet.

Former President Donald Trump also announced the news of her death on his Truth Social platform, remembering the times he met and connected with Lynnette. He mentioned that her death was "really bad news for Republicans" and called it "totally unexpected."

Lynnette and her sister were seen as "champions" for the Trump campaign (Image via Getty/Justin Sullivan)

The duo's tweet shared the news along with a link that accepts contributions towards Lynnette's memorial service via a website called givesengo.com. The tweet read:

"The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA."

Diamond and Silk® @DiamondandSilk



Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:

givesendgo.com/DiamondandSilk The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link: The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:givesendgo.com/DiamondandSilk

Diamond and Silk were one year apart in age

The two sisters, Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway and Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway (Silk), were born in Fayetteville, North Carolina to parents who were pastors. The sisters were not twins and were one year apart in age. Lynnette was born in November 1971, and Rochelle was born in 1970. They have three other siblings.

The duo was best known for their political commentaries, vlogging, and being ardent supporters of Donald Trump. They received media attention in 2016 during the presidential election after they sensationally switched from being lifelong Democrats to hardcore Republicans after Trump’s White House bid was announced a year earlier.

Lynnette Hardaway with her sister Rochelle Hardaway (R) are just one year apart in age (Image via Getty/Unknown)

In 2019, Facebook deemed their page "unsafe for the community" and subsequently deleted it from the platform. In addition, the duo was fired from their roles at Fox News in 2020 after contributing to conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19. On air, they claimed that the death figures from the virus were being manipulated to give Trump a "bad image."

They were featured several times on FOX News as guests during Trump's tenure as president and their features included appearances with him in the Oval office.

Trump announced the news of Lynnette's passing on his social media app. He called her "magnificent" and mentioned that her sister was with her "all the way, and at her passing" in their North Carolina home. He also said:

“There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed.”

Trump (L) hugs Lynnette (C) and Rochelle (R) (Image via Getty/Oliver Contreras)

While no information about the cause of her death has been released, Lynnette's health was a cause for concern back in November 2022 when the duo's shared Twitter account pleaded with fans to pray for her. More information will be released via the duo's Twitter account.

Poll : 0 votes