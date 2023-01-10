She refused to get vaccinated": Vaccine speculation abound as Diamond from Diamond and Silk dies aged 51

Diamond, from the conservative duo "Diamond and Silk", passed away on January 9, at the age of 51.
The news was announced by former American president Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, revealing that her death was "totally unexpected."
He wrote:
“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina."
Soon after, the news was confirmed by the sister duo's official Twitter handle, which dubbed the conservative pundit a "True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!" and asked for privacy during these testing times.
While the right-wing supporter's cause of death is yet to be revealed, it is speculated to be because of COVID.
After hearing the news of her death, one user tweeted:
"If Diamond were here, she'd be the first person to tell you not to get the vaccine. She refused to get vaccinated. Which is why she's gone, the virus killed her."
Diamond and Silk were ardent COVID-19 vaccine opposers
The deceased, whose real name was Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, according to the papers obtained by Heavy, was a fierce right-wing supporter.
While speaking with The Daily Beast, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell revealed that it was via Donald Trump's post that he heard of Hardaway's passing. He also confirmed that she had been sick for a while.
The sister duo, who were ardent COVID-19 vaccine opposers, were fired by Fox News a couple of years ago for allegedly spreading misinformation on coronavirus and its vaccines.
Multiple users speculated that Hardaway's refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine might have played a role in her death:
In November 2022, the duo's Twitter handle asked their followers to pray for Hardaway's recovery but did not specify what she was suffering from. She returned to her show the following month and rubbished online speculations that she was in the hospital because of coronavirus and dubbed it "fake news."
Tributes pour in for Diamond in wake of her death at 51
While several users posted their views on the COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of Hardaway's death, there were also those who celebrated her life and what she stood for. Netizens remembered her contribution towards the country by sharing her pictures and videos at events.
Hardaway shot her last episode on December 15, 2022.
The famed conservative sister duo rose to prominence in 2016 as African-American hailers of Donald Trump during his presidential election.
As per the Fayetteville Observer, the two were born to pastor Betty Willis Hardaway and Freeman, and were among their five kids.