She refused to get vaccinated": Vaccine speculation abound as Diamond from Diamond and Silk dies aged 51

Diamond, from the conservative duo "Diamond and Silk", passed away on January 9, at the age of 51.

The news was announced by former American president Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, revealing that her death was "totally unexpected."

He wrote:

Screenshot of Donald Trump's tribute to the deceased. (Image via @CollinRugg/Twitter)

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina."

Soon after, the news was confirmed by the sister duo's official Twitter handle, which dubbed the conservative pundit a "True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!" and asked for privacy during these testing times.

While the right-wing supporter's cause of death is yet to be revealed, it is speculated to be because of COVID.

After hearing the news of her death, one user tweeted:

"If Diamond were here, she'd be the first person to tell you not to get the vaccine. She refused to get vaccinated. Which is why she's gone, the virus killed her."

Diamond and Silk were ardent COVID-19 vaccine opposers

The deceased, whose real name was Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, according to the papers obtained by Heavy, was a fierce right-wing supporter.

While speaking with The Daily Beast, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell revealed that it was via Donald Trump's post that he heard of Hardaway's passing. He also confirmed that she had been sick for a while.

The sister duo, who were ardent COVID-19 vaccine opposers, were fired by Fox News a couple of years ago for allegedly spreading misinformation on coronavirus and its vaccines.

Marc Lamont Hill @marclamonthill Diamond —of the right-wing, Trump- loving duo Diamond and Silk— has died. In late November, she was hospitalized due to COVID-19. The duo was fired by Fox News a couple years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. You cannot script this stuff. Diamond —of the right-wing, Trump- loving duo Diamond and Silk— has died. In late November, she was hospitalized due to COVID-19. The duo was fired by Fox News a couple years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. You cannot script this stuff.

Multiple users speculated that Hardaway's refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine might have played a role in her death:

Lili Balfour 🐕🏘📈 👩‍🍳🇺🇸 @lilibalfour



Lynnette Hardaway aka Diamond passes from COVID.



If you are against the vaccine, please take other precautions.



COVID is here to stay. It's the new flu.



msn.com/en-us/news/pol…



RIP Diamond This is really sad.Lynnette Hardaway aka Diamond passes from COVID.If you are against the vaccine, please take other precautions.COVID is here to stay. It's the new flu.RIP Diamond This is really sad.Lynnette Hardaway aka Diamond passes from COVID.If you are against the vaccine, please take other precautions. COVID is here to stay. It's the new flu. msn.com/en-us/news/pol…RIP Diamond

EJ @EJayArrow RIP Diamond from Diamond & Silk.. you should’ve gotten the vaccine. That’s all I’m going to say about that. RIP Diamond from Diamond & Silk.. you should’ve gotten the vaccine. That’s all I’m going to say about that.

Neithhotep 🐀 @neithhoteplives Remember a couple weeks ago how Diamond of Diamond and Silk suddenly got REALLY sick with a mysterious respiratory illness while promoting an anti-covid vaccine film and everyone was like "I would simply not die of covid while promoting a vax-conspiracy film"



She, uh, just died. Remember a couple weeks ago how Diamond of Diamond and Silk suddenly got REALLY sick with a mysterious respiratory illness while promoting an anti-covid vaccine film and everyone was like "I would simply not die of covid while promoting a vax-conspiracy film"She, uh, just died. https://t.co/Ub3ZWn0dQo

Kaz Weida @kazweida



Diamond & Silk persistently platformed anti-vaccine and other COVID conspiracy theories. Aaron Rupar @atrupar Trump announces that Diamond of Diamond and Silk has passed away Trump announces that Diamond of Diamond and Silk has passed away https://t.co/TUhpEVUPiG Diamond had been hospitalized for COVID just a few weeks ago. I assume her death was at the very least COVID related.Diamond & Silk persistently platformed anti-vaccine and other COVID conspiracy theories. twitter.com/atrupar/status… Diamond had been hospitalized for COVID just a few weeks ago. I assume her death was at the very least COVID related.Diamond & Silk persistently platformed anti-vaccine and other COVID conspiracy theories. twitter.com/atrupar/status…

Demosthenes (Post.News: @trabaria) @trabaria @RpsAgainstTrump Diamond died of COVID, a disease that a vaccine would almost certainly have saved her life. @RpsAgainstTrump Diamond died of COVID, a disease that a vaccine would almost certainly have saved her life. https://t.co/VMCU7WqP0x

In November 2022, the duo's Twitter handle asked their followers to pray for Hardaway's recovery but did not specify what she was suffering from. She returned to her show the following month and rubbished online speculations that she was in the hospital because of coronavirus and dubbed it "fake news."

Tributes pour in for Diamond in wake of her death at 51

While several users posted their views on the COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of Hardaway's death, there were also those who celebrated her life and what she stood for. Netizens remembered her contribution towards the country by sharing her pictures and videos at events.

Frank Pavone @frfrankpavone Sad to hear that Diamond (l.) of Diamond and Silk passed away today.



May she Rest In Peace.



And may all of us follow her example of being outspoken advocates of freedom, unafraid to stand for the greatness of America and unafraid to criticize those who want to destroy it. Sad to hear that Diamond (l.) of Diamond and Silk passed away today.May she Rest In Peace.And may all of us follow her example of being outspoken advocates of freedom, unafraid to stand for the greatness of America and unafraid to criticize those who want to destroy it. https://t.co/OXcmeSZZIV

Sebastian Gorka DrG @SebGorka



She was a warrior patriot and we will be missed.



Contributions to preserve her legacy can be made to:



givesendgo.com/DiamondandSilk Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has left us.She was a warrior patriot and we will be missed.Contributions to preserve her legacy can be made to: Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has left us. She was a warrior patriot and we will be missed. Contributions to preserve her legacy can be made to: givesendgo.com/DiamondandSilk https://t.co/QTkZvNZpgB

Kambree @KamVTV So sad to hear the news that “Diamond” of Diamond and Silk has passed away. Such a precious friend. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So sad to hear the news that “Diamond” of Diamond and Silk has passed away. Such a precious friend. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ufS5JFcvLy

Jackie DuVall @JackieDuVall8 #diamondandsilk #trump #TrumpRally Diamond and Silk’s first appearance on stage with President Trump before he was elected. This was December 2015. Diamond will be majorly missed Diamond and Silk’s first appearance on stage with President Trump before he was elected. This was December 2015. Diamond will be majorly missed 💔💔💔 #diamondandsilk #trump #TrumpRally https://t.co/w6Fq1f2qOH

Pastor Mark Burns @pastormarkburns My dear sister Diamond of @DiamondandSilk has gone to be with Jesus. My heart is so heavy tonight because we served on so many events together for so long. I know she was saved and now in the presence of God. We will see you again Diamond. I love you my dear sister. RIH Diamond My dear sister Diamond of @DiamondandSilk has gone to be with Jesus. My heart is so heavy tonight because we served on so many events together for so long. I know she was saved and now in the presence of God. We will see you again Diamond. I love you my dear sister. RIH Diamond https://t.co/gz3mzgxKFa

Carpe Donktum🔹 @CarpeDonktum



This is unbelievable. I am crushed. President Trump made a beautiful post about the passing of Diamond of @DiamondandSilk This is unbelievable. I am crushed. President Trump made a beautiful post about the passing of Diamond of @DiamondandSilk This is unbelievable. I am crushed. https://t.co/1PKQRvLZ44

Hardaway shot her last episode on December 15, 2022.

The famed conservative sister duo rose to prominence in 2016 as African-American hailers of Donald Trump during his presidential election.

As per the Fayetteville Observer, the two were born to pastor Betty Willis Hardaway and Freeman, and were among their five kids.

