"Are they doing a fundraising calendar?": Danelo Cavalcante group photo with police leaves internet divided 

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who was on the lam for two weeks after escaping Pennsylvania prison on August 31, was captured in Chester County on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Shortly after Cavalcante was arrested on Wednesday morning, the tactical team responsible for the inmate’s capture gathered around him in an arc, positioned him in the middle, and captured an image before he was placed into the back of an armored van.

The group photo with the bound inmate, strangely reminiscent of hunters showing off their prized kill as a trophy, has perturbed social media users, prompting one to comment, "are they doing a fundraising calendar?"

Netizens react as Danelo Cavalcante group photo with law enforcement goes viral

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens defended the tactical teams group photo with the captured inmate Danelo Cavalcante, saying that he took no issue with it.

“Those men and women worked amazingly hard through some very trying circumstances,” Bivens said. “They’re proud of their work. I’m not bothered at all by the fact that they took a photograph with him in custody. Again, they’re proud of their work, they kept the community safe, I say thanks to them and good job.”

However, the internet was divided as some found the situation amusing, while others found their actions unprofessional and in poor taste. Reacting to the image, In a post on X, a social media user said:

“understand being happy with getting the job done… eventually… but this is just in poor taste and helps further stigmatize immigrants. I would have rather seen a picture of the dog who caught him with a big steak or other reward.”

Another echoed:

“This picture bothers me— when I look at this picture, I see the Taliban behind a prisoner. It wasn’t okay then & not okay now.”

Meanwhile, several others found the picture hilariously embarrassing over law enforcement seemingly showing off their prize after doing their job.

Danelo Cavalcante, convicted on August 16, 2023, for life in prison in the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend, 38-year-old Deborah Brandaoe, escaped Chester County Prison on August 31, 2023.

The escaped inmate was accused of stabbing his girlfriend 38 times in front of her children, aged 4 and 7. Prosecutors contend that he murdered his girlfriend after she learned he was wanted for a 2017 killing in Brazil and threatened to go to the authorities.

Shortly before he was captured Cavalcante stole a weapon from a homeowner’s residence in northern Chester County. In a press conference, detailing Danelo Cavalcante's capture, Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro, said that the escaped inmate was captured just after 8 am on Wednesday. Shapiro revealed that no members of law enforcement or the public were injured in the incident.

Bivens said that after the suspect was surrounded he attempted to escape by crawling through the underbrush with the stolen weapon but was subdued by a police dog. Bivens revealed that the suspect sustained a minor bite injury during the incident.

Danelo Cavalcante, who was taken to Avondale detention center after arrest, will be transported to a state facility where he will serve the life sentence for the murder of his former girlfriend.