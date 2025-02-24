Rumors about Jay-Z and Beyoncé suing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been circulating online. On Sunday, February 23, 2025, an X account, @imnotpopbase, shared a screenshot of two alleged pending lawsuits filed in the Virgin Islands District Court.

The screenshot indicated that Hov and Beyoncé filed separate lawsuits against the Rocky and the Fenty Beauty founder, with hearings set for March 8. However, there is no credible evidence to support the rumors. Additionally, Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z in 2008, denied the same in a cheeky response posted on X, stating:

"Don't be dumb."

Don’t Be Dumb is also the name of A$AP Rocky's upcoming studio album.

According to a report from the Tribune, the speculations arose from discussions on social media and Reddit without legal documentation to support the claims.

A$AP Rocky was acquitted in his gun assault case on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The rumors come just days after A$AP Rocky was acquitted in his gun assault case involving his former friend A$AP Relli on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Relli accused Rocky of shooting him following an altercation in November 2021. The latter was arrested about six months after the incident.

The case went to trial on January 24 and concluded after three weeks. The rapper's defense argued that he fired a prop gun and was the target of an extortion plot by Relli.

Videos circulating online show Rocky jumping over the barrier to hug Rihanna, who was in the courtroom. As he exited, he could be heard telling the jurors:

"Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision."

Rocky celebrated the victory by thanking God, telling reporters outside the courtroom that it had been crazy for the past four years, and adding, "All praise be to God." Rihanna echoed this sentiment in an Instagram story, stating:

"The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy."

A$AP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, revealed in an interview with Extra last Wednesday that the couple promised to name their next child after him and call him A$AP Joe. Rihanna and Rocky have sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

Just a few hours after his verdict, A$AP Rocky took to his X account to write, "DON’T BE DUMB," referencing his upcoming album. On Thursday, a snippet from a song from the project surfaced on social media, where the musician can be heard rapping:

"Me and these rappers, we nothing alike."

Since A$AP Rocky's last project, Testing (2018), he has released several potential singles from Don’t Be Dumb, including RIOT, HIGHJACK, Tailor Swif, and Roby Rosary. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé similarly celebrated victory earlier this month after the civil suit accusing Hov of r*ping a minor (along with Diddy) was voluntarily dropped. The suit, originally filed in October 2024 naming Diddy, was refiled in December to include Hov as a co-defendant.

At that time, the Encore rapper vehemently denied the accusations. He later filed an extortion and defamation lawsuit against the alleged victim's lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

The rapper claimed that Buzbee demanded "something of substance" (payment) to prevent him from "making public" the "false allegations" in a blatant attempt at extortion. He further stated that the attorney made statements to the media without vetting the victim's story. Jay-Z's filing has yet to be retracted.

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky, both associated with Roc Nation, have publicly reacted to the rumors.

