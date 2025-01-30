"Arrest Eric Fartwell!"- Memes erupt as UK's first ever Cyber farting case leaves internet in splits

Caernarfon, North Wales resident Rhiannon Evans pleaded guilty before magistrates after causing “distress” to her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, Deborah Prytherch, in Britain's first ever cyber farting case. Prytherch was supposedly bombarded with several videos of the 25-year-old passing gas, which left the former worried for her safety. Netizens have since taken to X to share their hilarious responses to the case.

Rhiannon Evans appeared in front of Prosecutor Diane Williams and was forced to admit to placing a camera below her bottom and “passing the gas,” as stated by Williams. By December 22, the ex-girlfriend had reportedly received four videos of the similar sort.

While discussing the cyber farting case in court, Williams revealed that the suspect sent four more videos after December 22 where she was seen “smiling at the camera” as she passed wind. The videos were reportedly also sent on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day until the police were informed of the occurence.

The victim stated in court that she “would like to feel safe” at her residence but instead dealt with anxiety due to the persistent “inappropriate” videos being sent to her.

As per The Sun, Rhiannon Evans admitted to sending the videos while she was arrested from her Caernarfon residence. The prosecutor also revealed in court the following about Evans:

“Suggested she wanted to send videos because she felt her partner was being treated unfairly. It was purely malicious. She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious but the victim didn’t.”

Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the hilarious court case, with one netizen saying:

Several others found the cyber farting case to be hysterical. Comments online read:

“Sometimes you make me question my life decisions,” another platform user said.

After being found guilty in the cyber farting case, Evans was handed a 12-month community order, having to pay £100 compensation and £199 costs. She has also been ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation sessions, a two-year restraining order from the victim and 60 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“The UK has fallen, but this is damn funny,” an X user said.

“Something smells weird in the UK,” a netizen said.

“I never thought farting would land me in court”- The suspect disagrees with sentencing amid cyber farting court hearing

In court, Rhiannon Evans admitted to having mental health problems. She was originally charged with malicious communications during her arrest. Her defense lawyer, Harrier Gorst, also stated while fighting the cyber farting case that Evans was triggered to send the videos as the boyfriend and Prytherch were struggling with “child contact” issues.

Meanwhile, the suspect also said in court:

“I never thought farting would land me in court. I think the sentence is a bit excessive and dramatic. We are living in a very ‘snowflake’ generation. I sent the messages on WhatsApp. I do have regrets, but I wouldn’t have thought I would be here for something like this, to be honest. It’s petty. I’ve learned my lesson.”

Evans was ordered alcohol abstinence for a period after her lawyer said in court that the former was inebriated while she sent the videos to the victim.

