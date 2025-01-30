"We all have flaws"—Blake Lively's brother-in-law Bart Johnson issues an apology after posting scathing Justin Baldoni post

Blake Lively's brother-in-law Bart Johnson has recently issued an apology after posting scathing comments about Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, last month. The post comes amid the ongoing legal drama between Lively and Baldoni.

American actor Bart Johnson is best known for his role as Coach Jack Bolton in the High School Musical series. Additionally, he has appeared in recurring roles in creatives like Hyperion Bay, The Client List, Little Women, Hawaii Five-0, and the like. At present, Bart Johnson is married to Lively's half-sister Robyn Lively.

On Tuesday, January 30, Johnson took to X to issue a lengthy apology. He said:

"Anytime I’ve said anything unkind about someone I’ve regretted it. Fortunately that’s almost never and definitely not when I’m at my best. Regardless if it’s true or not, if it’s my opinion, even if I’m trying to speak truth or stand up for someone, it’s never good. Even in times where it might “feel” justified and doing the right thing, it makes no difference."

Expand Tweet

He also claimed that he has flaws like everyone and pledged to work on them to be better. The 54-year-old concluded by saying:

"We all have flaws and I’m definitely a work in progress and doing my best to grow and be better. Sending ALL my love to ALL of you."

Bart Johnson's apology comes after U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman set the schedule for Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's court cases. As per USA Today, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

When Bart Johnson called Justin Baldoni a "fraud" with a "man bun"

"Landman" | Premiere In LA - Image via: Getty

Bart Johnson's recent apology came after the actor seemingly criticized Justin Baldoni in a now-deleted X post. Published on December 23, 2024, the post, which did not name Baldoni, allegedly called Baldoni a "fraud" and projected taunts at his "man bun." Bart Johnson wrote:

"He’s a fraud. He puts on the “costume“ of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases & buzz words for his podcasts. None of it’s genuine. It’s all theater. And everyone fell for it. For years. Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self deprecation. What a performance."

The tweet was posted days after Blake Lively filed an 80-page legal complaint accusing Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment during the shooting of It Ends With Us. The complaint also claimed that Baldoni was running a PR campaign against the Gossip Girl alumni to ruin her reputation.

In response, Baldoni registered a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane. In the lawsuit, Baldoni accused them of defamation, extortion, and invasion of privacy.

Bart Johnson once slammed Justin Baldoni and his PR team in the comment section of an Instagram post

Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards - Image via Getty

The December 23, 2024 tweet wasn't the only time Bart Johnson slammed Justin Baldoni during his ongoing legal skirmish with Blake Lively. On December 21, 2024, the High School Musical alumni commented under a post uploaded on the New York Times' Instagram account. The post talked about the legal drama between the two It Ends With Us stars.

Johnson opined on certain aspects of the legal filing and implored other users to read the entire article before opining on the case.

"Her complaints were filed during the filming. On record. Long before the public conflict. The cast unfollowed him for a reason. Read this article before spiting ignorance," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

He also alluded to the alleged smear campaign that was being run by Justin Baldoni and his PR team.

"His PR team was stellar. Gross and disgusting but highly effective. Read the article, their text message exchanges and his PR campaign strategy to bury her by any means necessary. No one is with out faults. But the public got played," he added.

As per reports, a pre-trial hearing between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will take place in February. Thereafter, they will face each other in court on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback