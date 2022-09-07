Artist Andres Valencia gains attention after endorsement from BTS' V

BTS' V posted a series of Instagram updates proving that the Bangtan Boys are always keen on endorsing new talent and supporting emerging artists.

The Singularity singer uploaded a series of pictures to his Instagram handle while on his trip to New York. One particular picture caught the eye of netizens. It was a photo of an art piece by a young artist named Andres Valencia.

Fans believe BTS' V might have acquired the piece, named The Scientist according to Andres Valencia's Instagram page.

Andres Valencia uploaded a picture of The Scientist for the first time in 2020. The talented artist is also following BTS' V's Instagram handle, which adds to fans' speculations regarding his purchase.

All about Andres Valencia - The American child prodigy who has taken the art world by storm

Andres Valencia is a talented young artist from the United States and is a mere 10 years old. That makes him a fourth grader in elementary school.

However, his artistic skills are no joke and at such a tender age, the boy has managed to create a collection formidable enough to surpass some of the greatest names in the world of art.

He first came into the limelight at 2021's Miami Art Week, where he was the youngest artist ever to hold a show.

The child-prodigy even managed to completely sell his entire collection of paintings which ranged from a whopping $5000 to $20000.

What's even more fascinating about the star artist is that he is completely self-taught and started painting at the age of four. He honed his skills by copying the painting in his parents' house again and again as he took tutorials on YouTube to better his skills.

The artist has revealed that he likes to listen to music when he works and adores the works of Jimi Hendrix, Queen, The Beatles and Michael Jackson.

His art show at Miami Art Week was visited by Modern Family star Sofía Vergara as well as actor Channing Tatum and actress Brooke Shields.

Andres Valencia's future seems bright as the already popular artist has now gained major fanfare from fans of BTS owing to the latest endorsement by V.

BTS ARMY members have been flocking to the artist's Instagram page to comment on his art, showering praise on his work and wishing him success. They have also credited BTS' V for shedding light on the artist's talent and bringing his work to the forefront.

BTS' V is spotted spending time with actor Park Bo-gum at Liechtenstein Hall exhibition

In recent news, BTS' V was spotted at the Liechtenstein Hall exhibition at COEX with his friend and actor Park Bo-gum.

The friends were spotted spending public time at the exhibition after their last outing in Paris for Celine's show. The artists gained traction for their looks and outfits.

BTS' V was also reported to have hilariously tried denying his identity to the public at the museum, but gave in and shook hands when fans revealed they were part of the BTS ARMY.

Fans are delighted to see that BTS' V has been taking time off and enjoying himself despite being the center of several dating rumors that have triggered unnecessary attention and hate campaigns against him on social media.

