"As expected from the King!": BTS' RM collects praise for his taste after recommending a female centric, female scripted, and directed K-Drama to his fans

BTS' RM has joined the list of celebrity fans hooked to the Kim Go-eun starrer Little Women on Netflix.
On Monday, October 3, the rapper shared a story on Instagram featuring a scene from the opening credits of the show and wrote in the caption,
"It's super intriguing"
Little Women is an old English classic written by Louisa May Alcott. It is a coming-of-age story revolving around four sisters that captures their trials and tribulations and how each sister grows up and matures to become good-natured human beings.
The much-loved tale has been given a sinister twist in this Netflix remake by the Korean director Kim Hee-won, previously credited for shows like Vincenzo and Soundtrack. The writer of the show is Jung Seo-kyung.
The K-drama also focuses on three sisters instead of four, as in the original story, and shows Kim Go-eun and her two sisters struggle with their cruel mother and a father who has gambled away their lives' earnings before fleeing from home.
The women find themselves involved in a case of 70 billion won that has gone missing. The show revolves around how they bravely face Korea's richest family.
Gone is the sweet comfort of family and the sisterhood that binds them together. The show focuses on women bound in a vicious circle of poverty that doesn't seem to break, no matter how hard they try.
Fit for the modern world, the adaptation, which has trodden a path far away from the source, has found much acclaim for daring to do what the story writers have done with this K-drama.
Fans praise BTS' RM's taste for recommending Kim Hee-won's adaptation of Little Women
BTS' RM watching the show, which is currently one of Korea's highest-rated K-dramas, has come as an icing on the cake for the show's fans.
ARMYs have especially showered praise on the BTS leader for his taste.
BTS' RM is a known bookworm and has been praised for his taste in books apart from his profession as a lyricist and rapper. He has also been praised for supporting a show written and directed by women and centered around Female leads.
The book Little Women, and especially the struggles of the character Jo March, fighting for her place as a writer in a man's world, has come to mean a lot to feminism through the times.
BTS' RM also recently lent his voice to a LACMA exhibit in LA, where he introduced ten art pieces from Korea's national museum, one of them being the self-portrait of Rha Hye-sok, the pioneer of the Feminist movement in Korea.
On the work front, BTS' RM had a pleasant surprise for his fans when he featured on the track Sexy Nukim by the Balming Tigers.
The talented singer and rapper is set to perform on October 15 for the BTS in Busan or the Yet to Come in Busan free concert to support the city's bid for World Expo 2030.