"As expected from the King!": BTS' RM collects praise for his taste after recommending a female centric, female scripted, and directed K-Drama to his fans

BTS' RM has joined the list of celebrity fans hooked to the Kim Go-eun starrer Little Women on Netflix.

On Monday, October 3, the rapper shared a story on Instagram featuring a scene from the opening credits of the show and wrote in the caption,

"It's super intriguing"

BTS Translations / Bangtansubs @BTS_Trans



It's so damn good..



(T/N: RM is showing the Korean drama 'Little Women' on Netflix.)



Trans cr; Annie @ bts-trans

TAKE OUT WITH FULL CREDITS



instagram.com/stories/rkive/… 221003 @BTS_twt RM's Instagram StoryIt's so damn good..(T/N: RM is showing the Korean drama 'Little Women' on Netflix.)Trans cr; Annie @ bts-transTAKE OUT WITH FULL CREDITS 221003 @BTS_twt RM's Instagram StoryIt's so damn good..(T/N: RM is showing the Korean drama 'Little Women' on Netflix.)Trans cr; Annie @ bts-trans© TAKE OUT WITH FULL CREDITS🔗instagram.com/stories/rkive/… https://t.co/fZSa6u4hw4

Little Women is an old English classic written by Louisa May Alcott. It is a coming-of-age story revolving around four sisters that captures their trials and tribulations and how each sister grows up and matures to become good-natured human beings.

The much-loved tale has been given a sinister twist in this Netflix remake by the Korean director Kim Hee-won, previously credited for shows like Vincenzo and Soundtrack. The writer of the show is Jung Seo-kyung.

The K-drama also focuses on three sisters instead of four, as in the original story, and shows Kim Go-eun and her two sisters struggle with their cruel mother and a father who has gambled away their lives' earnings before fleeing from home.

The women find themselves involved in a case of 70 billion won that has gone missing. The show revolves around how they bravely face Korea's richest family.

Gone is the sweet comfort of family and the sisterhood that binds them together. The show focuses on women bound in a vicious circle of poverty that doesn't seem to break, no matter how hard they try.

Fit for the modern world, the adaptation, which has trodden a path far away from the source, has found much acclaim for daring to do what the story writers have done with this K-drama.

Fans praise BTS' RM's taste for recommending Kim Hee-won's adaptation of Little Women

BTS' RM watching the show, which is currently one of Korea's highest-rated K-dramas, has come as an icing on the cake for the show's fans.

ARMYs have especially showered praise on the BTS leader for his taste.

Lemon Pie @lemonpie_mon @BTS_Trans army you need to watch it too.



didn’t thought that RM Also watch ittttt. I bet its his type of genre 🥺🥺🥺 @BTS_twt I JUST FINISHED WATCHING THE LATEST EPISODE. DAMNN ITS VERY GOOD. I cant wait to watch the final episode next weekarmy you need to watch it too.didn’t thought that RM Also watch ittttt. I bet its his type of genre 🥺🥺🥺 @BTS_Trans @BTS_twt I JUST FINISHED WATCHING THE LATEST EPISODE. DAMNN ITS VERY GOOD. I cant wait to watch the final episode next week 😭😭😭😭 army you need to watch it too. didn’t thought that RM Also watch ittttt. I bet its his type of genre 🥺🥺🥺

Yasmina💕 @jihyunniiii @lemonpie_mon @BTS_Trans @BTS_twt Me too , just watched ep 10 , inkyung is great 🥺 but the whole drama is a masterpiece. Namjoon has great taste @lemonpie_mon @BTS_Trans @BTS_twt Me too , just watched ep 10 , inkyung is great 🥺 but the whole drama is a masterpiece. Namjoon has great taste

jahelotes @jahelotes @htcity I love Namjoon’s recommendations on shows and music! He has great taste! @htcity I love Namjoon’s recommendations on shows and music! He has great taste!

Little Women ♡̷ @kgoeunnie

sis: i don’t have time to watch any show rn. next month maybe.



*rm & jin both watch lw* and then suddenly she has all the time in the world to watch it. lol thank you bts?? me to my sister: watch little women, it’s good.sis: i don’t have time to watch any show rn. next month maybe.*rm & jin both watch lw* and then suddenly she has all the time in the world to watch it. lol thank you bts?? me to my sister: watch little women, it’s good.sis: i don’t have time to watch any show rn. next month maybe.*rm & jin both watch lw* and then suddenly she has all the time in the world to watch it. lol thank you bts?? 😂

Haf @exquisite_haf

#LittleWomen It's incredible the impact of BTS tbh...RM got it trending here and on No. 10 on Netflix and now it's on No. 6 bc of Jin...I've been waiting for the past episodes for people to finally start watching it in my country It's incredible the impact of BTS tbh...RM got it trending here and on No. 10 on Netflix and now it's on No. 6 bc of Jin...I've been waiting for the past episodes for people to finally start watching it in my country #LittleWomen https://t.co/srLRwQyEJI

BTS' RM is a known bookworm and has been praised for his taste in books apart from his profession as a lyricist and rapper. He has also been praised for supporting a show written and directed by women and centered around Female leads.

The book Little Women, and especially the struggles of the character Jo March, fighting for her place as a writer in a man's world, has come to mean a lot to feminism through the times.

BTS' RM also recently lent his voice to a LACMA exhibit in LA, where he introduced ten art pieces from Korea's national museum, one of them being the self-portrait of Rha Hye-sok, the pioneer of the Feminist movement in Korea.

Cindy @sindee_ne fraaan⁷ @lov3lyg3nius



ENG:

한국어: Self-Portrait by Rha Hye-seokENG: bit.ly/3xgCYvk 한국어: bit.ly/3L5jsaC Self-Portrait by Rha Hye-seok ENG: bit.ly/3xgCYvk한국어: bit.ly/3L5jsaC https://t.co/drEuhn5Gek RM of BTS chose 10 pieces from an LACMA exhibit that just opened, and he is the voice of the audio commentary for these. This is an example of why I stan BTS, because he chose this artist. twitter.com/lov3lyg3nius/s… RM of BTS chose 10 pieces from an LACMA exhibit that just opened, and he is the voice of the audio commentary for these. This is an example of why I stan BTS, because he chose this artist. twitter.com/lov3lyg3nius/s…

On the work front, BTS' RM had a pleasant surprise for his fans when he featured on the track Sexy Nukim by the Balming Tigers.

The talented singer and rapper is set to perform on October 15 for the BTS in Busan or the Yet to Come in Busan free concert to support the city's bid for World Expo 2030.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far