Ashli Babbitt shooter interview: Where to watch, air time, host and all about Capitol cop's identity reveal 

Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol cop on 6 January 2021. The 14-year U.S. Air Force veteran was climbing through a broken window when a shot was fired. She was a known Trump supporter who'd "pushed conservative conspiracy theories on social media," the Daily Mail reported.

Following an internal investigation into the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt on August 23, it was announced that the Capitol cop would reveal his identity on national television for the first time.

Where to watch Ashli Babbitt's shooter's interview and what time will it air?

JUST IN: The Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt outside a door of the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation, according to a department memo. https://t.co/wSB3132o00 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2021

Ashli Babbitt's shooter will appear on NBC's Nightly News at 6:30 pm Eastern Time (ET). For readers without access to cable TV, opting for live TV streaming services may be a better option. Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV or YouTube TV are some of the choices. Those not living in the United States may use a VPN.

Who is hosting it?

The Capitol cop will be interviewed by Lester Holt, an american broadcast journalist and news anchor.

Born on 8 March 1959 to an African-American father and a mother of Jamaican decent, Holt reportedly dropped out of California State University to work at a radio station.

Holt has hosted Nightly News since 2007. In 2015, he was upgraded to a permanent role. He became the first black individual to anchor a weekday network nightly news program, Britannica confirmed.

What to expect from the Capitol cop's interview?

Speaking out publicly for the first time, the Capitol cop will give Holt and the viewers a lowdown on events from the day Ashli Babbitt was killed.

The NBC-issued statement read:

"Speaking out and revealing his identity publicly for the first time, the officer will share his perspective on the events of that day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he has received. He will also discuss the recent news that Capitol Police will not discipline him following an internal review, exonerating him for use of force."

The USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) cleared the officer, and determined that his actions were lawful and within department policy.

However, Ashli Babbitt's family lawyer Terry Roberts has maintained that no verbal warning was given by the Capitol Cop before he fired the gun.

In an interview with Real Clear Investigations, he said:

"It’s not debatable. There was no warning.”

Meanwhile, the cop's lawyer, Mark Schamel, had a different narrative. He previously told the site that the cop had given Ashli Babbit a warning, asking her to stay back.

Ashli Babbitt was shot using a Glock-22.

Edited by Siddharth Satish