Jinder Mahal's attorney's identity and his connection to AEW revealed 

This week on WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal had another segment with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Modern Day Maharaja brought out his attorney during the segment, and now his identity has been revealed.

Mahal came out on RAW to confront McIntyre and demanded the latter apologize for assaulting Shanky last week on the Red brand. He threatened The Scottish Warrior by claiming that he would sue him for attacking Shanky.

McIntyre asked the crowd if he should apologize for assaulting Shanky and got a resounding "no" from the RAW audience. Following Drew McIntyre's match against Veer, the attorney was left behind by Mahal and Veer and was brought into the ring by McIntyre, who landed a Claymore on him.

As per The Local Competitor on Twitter, the attorney who came out with Jinder Mahal is Arjun Singh. He faced All Elite Wrestling star Angelico on AEW Dark last month.

On the new @WWE RAW episode: Who was Jinder Mahal’s @JinderMahal attorney? Arjun Singh (FKA Geek Singh) was the man attacked after the McIntyre vs. Veer match.



Arjun recently returned to pro wrestling & competed on AEW (Dark #95, 6/29) against Angelico.#WWE #RAW #WWERAW https://t.co/fIb520sum9 pic.twitter.com/J3fLJDQgmw — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 27, 2021

The AEW Enhancement Talent Twitter page has revealed that Singh has been a wrestler since 2011 and trained at The Dudley Boyz's academy. He has also trained wrestlers in India at The Great Khali's academy.

Jinder Mahal's feud with Drew McIntyre

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre, two former 3MB members, have been in a feud on WWE RAW over the last month or so.

McIntyre was one of the competitors in the men's Money in the Bank match earlier this month, but his chance of winning the briefcase ended when Mahal, along with Veer and Shanky, attacked The Scottish Warrior and took him out of the match.

An irate McIntyre sought revenge and assaulted Shanky with a steel chair on the RAW after Money in the Bank. It seems that a match between the two former WWE Champions is on the cards for SummerSlam next month.

If I did this to him, what do you think I’m going to do to you @JinderMahal? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fkkc3lJdIY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 20, 2021

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Kaushik Das