“At least no one has stolen the package”- Internet reacts as Mandy Moore slams Amazon over parcel delivery to her in-laws’ burned down L.A home

Actress Mandy Moore has recently called out Amazon to "do better" after a delivery person from the company allegedly left a package on her in-laws' doorstep that was destroyed by the fires in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, February 11, Moore expressed her displeasure over the company's alleged error on her Instagram Stories.

The This Is Us star posted a picture of a brown box with what looked like Amazon's label on it on the steps of a fully leveled house. Over the picture, Moore wrote:

“Do better, Amazon. Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father in law’s home. Smh.”

Following the post by the actress, the same was shared on X by @PopCrave on February 12. Netizens then took to the comment section of the post to express their opinion on the whole. One sarcastically said that at least no one stole the package.

“At least no one has stolen the package,” wrote one user, jokingly.

Others also reacted similarly with one saying that it was hilarious, while another one supported Mandy Moore and said that it was really frustrating.

“This is hilarious. I can only imagine the driver looked at the house, said “eh” and just placed it on the ground,” another wrote, sarcastically.

“That's so frustrating, especially after everything with the fires. Amazon should do better with deliveries in affected areas,” one user supported Moore.

“Fair enough. A little compassion and common sense would go a long way,” another one stated.

On the other hand, many netizens supported the delivery person as one said that they just did their job, while another one said they usually have tons of delivery so they don’t double-check all the addresses.

“Doubt this really happened, but regardless, if it did, technically, they did their job correctly,” one supported the delivery person.

“Them drivers got 200 stops a day, u think they double-checking addresses?” another one wrote.

“The delivery guy DELIVERED! He did his job! The only thing she slammed here is her image,” one X user commented.

Mandy Moore further talked about the devastating LA fire on Instagram

Mandy Moore opened up about the LA fire on Instagram (Image via Getty Images)

Shortly after Mandy Moore's comment, on February 11, Steve Kelly, an Amazon representative, told People Magazine:

"We’ve reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologize for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we're better able investigate what happened here."

The statement continued:

"For weeks, we’ve advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires – especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home – that clearly didn’t happen here."

Mandy Moore's callout follows the devastating effects of the January wildfires in Los Angeles on her and her loved ones. Moore further returned to Instagram on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. She shared detailed accounts of her family's harrowing escape from their house and offered her thoughts on the flames a month after the event. She further wrote:

“We never got an evacuation notice.. Sometimes in the quieter moments of processing the last month, I play the game of what would have happened if I didn’t have my phone next to me... I could answer the call from my brother-in-law?”

Mandy Moore went on to explain that at 6:45 p.m., his brother-in-law allegedly informed her that his wife and their daughter were escaping Dodge, collecting his parents. After the call, she calmly went downstairs and informed her husband of this, when the power went out. They then gathered the children and their pets and escaped.

On a different note, as per NBC News’ January 18 report, the fires in the Los Angeles area have claimed the lives of at least 29 individuals. Additionally, the same report stated that tens of thousands of people were displaced from their homes, and about 17,000 buildings were damaged.

