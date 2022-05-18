×
ATINYs fill Twitter with wishes as ATEEZ’s Hongjoong tests COVID positive

ATEEZ&#039;s leader Hongjoong tests positive for COVID (Image via @ateez_official_/Instagram)
Modified May 18, 2022 03:50 AM IST
News

On May 17, KQ Entertainment announced that ATEEZ’s Hongjoong had tested positive for COVID. The news arrived a day after the Deja Vu group landed in South Korea, wrapping up the European leg of their successful world tour. The agency stated that the idol was asymptomatic and had halted all his activities for the time-being.

As soon as the news was released, fans filled Twitter with #GetWellSoonHongjoong. The hashtag contained blessings and wishes for a speedy recovery, alongside warm and motivational messages with visual media of the captain.

The agency also stated that other members underwent PCR testing too and that their results came back negative.

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong announced to be COVID positive, fans trend hashtag to send speedy recovery wishes

ATEEZ recently wrapped up their long-awaited rescheduled THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END world tour’s European leg. The eight-member group touched down in South Korea on May 16. However, a day later, KQ Entertainment updated fans that the leader, Hongjoong, had contracted the COVID virus.

The agency stated that ATEEZ departed from Amsterdam for South Korea after taking a PCR test and testing negative. They detailed,

“After arriving in Korea on the 16th, a PCR test was conducted according to the quarantine procedure, and member Hongjoong tested positive on the 17th. Hongjoong does not currently have any special symptoms, but started quarantine and home treatment, and the other 7 members all tested negative.”

The company also added that all ATEEZ members had completed their three doses of vaccines. They commented on possible close contact with the leader, but stated that they all wore masks.

The remaining seven members tested negative in their respective PCR tests.

The announcement stated that the Hala Hala group leader has halted all his activities as he is under home quarantine. It also stated that other members are maintaining their health and continuing with their activities as scheduled.

Soon after the announcement, the leader reassured fans that he was okay via text message on the fan-artist platform app, UNIVERSE.

🪐 hongjoong (220517)"as what (the notice/announcement) said, I'm asymptomatic! my body is very healthy. i can smell and taste too. eung eung (yes yes) when the notice came up, i was waiting to come here right away but i failed to adjust to the time difference so.."
[220517 #쭝니버스 #Hongjoong 🪐 8:06PM KST] #ATEEZ #에이티즈🐿: annyong (hello, cutely)🐿: why is everyone crying!!🐿: No ㅜㅜ allowed🐿: ㅠㅠ is not allowed too https://t.co/pMvrX9t1zH

Fans of the band, called ATINYs, showered the Fireworks group leader with sweet messages and wishes for a speedy and healthy recovery. They began trending #GetWelSoonHongjoong soon enough.

prayer circle: 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 ATEEZ’S 🕯 Hongjoong 🕯 fast recovery 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯@ATEEZofficial
Wishing our captain hongjoong a speedy recovery 🙏🏼 hope you get well soon my love 😭❤️ please take all the time you need and rest lots 🥺 #GetWellSoonHongJoong https://t.co/TeU74HgWRZ
Get well soon captain🥲✨💕#getwellsoonhongjoong@ATEEZofficial https://t.co/k3UVEziuP3
get well soon please stay safe and have some rest we love you so much #GetWellSoonHongjoong https://t.co/X4Y154RpeA
Dear Captain @ATEEZofficial Look, Atiny is getting better day by day! Have no worries, bc we will take ur song Rocky to the top of the chart! So pls use this time to rest well, no sneaking to the studio until u recovered fully pls 😔😔 Atiny love u so much! #getwellsoonhongjoong https://t.co/TFrCUp3Qdu
Have a speedy recovery, lil bro! Your children can’t wait to have you back on the pirate ship... and me too :)#GetWellSoonHongjoong https://t.co/5eSyBPH8nQ
Our most precious Captain in the world 🥺❤️❤️ get well soon my dear ❤️❤️ we pray for your quick recovery 🙏❤️ we love you captain 🌹#ATEEZ #ATEEZWORLDTOUR2022 #HONGJOONG #GetWellSoonHongJoong #에이티즈 #홍중 https://t.co/PCY39NkjKU
sending strength & love to our precious hongjoong. get plenty of rest captain, we love you 🤍🖤 #getwellsoonourcaptain #getwellsoonhongjoong@ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈위한꽃 https://t.co/4Ytzo8R2WV
"No one take you downThe promise between you and TinysNo one take you downDon’t worry, We'll be there"#GetWellSoonHongJoong@ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈 https://t.co/kCzoWfVdub
Rest up well Hongjoong. You really needed it. Hope for a great and speedy recovery! #GetWellSoonHongJoong https://t.co/M8Sda4CDPc
Get lots of rest, take your time because we’ll be right here for you always #GetWellSoonHongJoong our captain 💛 twitter.com/ncteeziny/stat…

This isn’t the first time ATINYs have had to face a member’s inactivity in 2022. A couple of weeks ago, on April 24, the company announced that Wooyoung was experiencing back pain. He had to sit out the group’s Madrid concerts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, hours after the announcement, the group treated fans to a music video of one of their most requested songs. The group surprised their fans by dropping the music video for the title track ROCKY (Boxers VER) of an album that is yet to be released. ROCKY (Boxers VER) is a part of the group’s upcoming Japanese album titled BEYOND: ZERO.

Edited by Saman
