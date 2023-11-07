“Atrocious and hypocritical”: Israel President Isaac Herzog calls to ban Pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, earns severe backlash online

Social media users were left outraged when they heard the Israel President, Isaac Herzog, calling for a ban on the pro-Palestine march taking place on November 11, 2023, Armistice Day. In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, when Isaac Herzog was asked how he felt about the march, he called the protest “atrocious and hypocritical.”

“It’s atrocious and hypocritical. And I call upon all decent human beings to object to the march and ban it because the symbol of that day is a symbol of victory. And it is a symbol of doing good. You have to fight evil in order to uproot evil," Herzog said.

Isaac Herzog also spoke up about how his father fought the Nazis during World War II. He then said:

“There’s an empire of evil from Tehran emanating with a whole culture of hate to eradicate all of us, and I say to my friends all over the world - ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis in Yemen, all they want is to chop our heads and get to you guys next. This is the real challenge of the world today.”

As soon as clips from the interview started floating on social media platforms, netizens were shocked. Many were taken aback by President Isaac’s words and thoughts about placing a ban on the march.

“Decent human beings are the ones calling for the march”: Netizens outraged as Isaac Herzog calls for a ban on the pro-Palestine march

Israel President Isaac Herzog’s words and thoughts about banning the pro-Palestine march have spread like wildfire on social media. As @PiersUncensored shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), several users bashed the President.

One netizen also claimed that they feel that it is the “decent human beings” who are calling for the march. Here is how netizens reacted:

Netizens were not happy with President Isaac's thoughts about banning the pro-Palestine march (Image via X)

During the interview, Piers Morgan also addressed the first attack on October 7, 2023. Isaac Herzog responded by saying that he learned about the attack around 6.30 am, and by the sound, he had understood that it was a “huge missile attack.”

He concluded the interview by talking about how “Jews are threatened and extremely frightened.” He also said he feels that “Anti-Semitism is the greatest disease of humanity.”

At the moment, Isaac Herzog has not responded to the backlash by the masses. However, netizens continue to pour in their thoughts about his interview.