"How awful is this statement" - Martina Navratilova slams Israel President Isaac Herzog on his claims regarding citizens of Gaza

Martina Navratilova has condemned Israeli President Isaac Herzog's claim that the civilians residing in the Gaza Strip were aware of the Hamas' attack on Israel.

Navratilova has been extremely vocal about her opinions on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which turned violent after Hamas invaded the western towns of Israel.

Soon after the invasion, Jerusalem launched a full-fledged war on Hamas. As per reports, the bloodshed has killed more than three thousand people, including dozens of Americans, so far. Israel President Isaac Herzog recently addressed a press conference where he defended his country's decision to go after the infiltrators.

"We are working, operating militarily according to the rules of international law, period. Unequivocally, it’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians not [being] aware, not involved. Absolutely not true," Herzog said (via ITV News).

The President called out the civilians living in the Gaza Strip for not opposing Hamas, an organization he deems "evil".

"They [civilians] could have risen up, they could have fought against evil regime which took over Gaza. But we are at war. We are at war. We are at war. We are defending our homes. We are protecting our homes. That’s the truth," he added.

Herzog further vowed to protect his homeland saying:

"When a nation protects its home, it fights. And we will fight until we break their backbone."

The video of Herzog's speech has been circulating on social media platforms. Martina Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed him, writing:

"How awful is this statement?"

"Where are these people supposed to go?" - Martina Navratilova expresses distress over Israel's evacuation orders to Gaza natives

Martina Navratilova

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been carrying out massive operations against Hamas since the escalation. The forces have reportedly ordered the Gaza locals up north to head southwards "for their own safety" as they gear up for a fresh onslaught. Martina Navratilova expressed distress over the IDF's orders on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Where are these people supposed to go? Swimming???”

A user on X apparently endorsed the IDF's directives and replied to Navratilova's tweet, writing:

“Walk to the south. Only a few miles for some. Hopefully the good Palestinians of the south will help them.”

The former World No. 1 responded to the user's tweet, claiming that the convoys heading south had come under attack.

“Apparently a couple of convoys heading south were attacked… I think easier said than done,” she wrote.

