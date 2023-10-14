Martina Navratilova slammed the Israeli military after they ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza.

On Friday, October 10, the entire population of northern Gaza, almost 1.1 million, was asked to flee to the South of Wadi Gaza in the next 24 hours. This came after Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched audacious attacks via land, air and sea that killed over 1300. They also abducted over 97 civilians.

The Israeli military has placed over 300,000 personnel outside of Gaza for a major ground offensive to "wipe out" the Hamas militant group.

According to the IDF, the Israeli residents were asked to evacuate “for your own safety and the safety of your families”. This unleashed unprecedented chaos and panic among the citizens.

The United Nations has called this evacuation plan “impossible.”

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” the UN said in a statement.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, among many others, criticized this decision to evacuate a huge population. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to argue as to where the civilians would go.

“Where are these people supposed to go? Swimming???” Navratilova wrote re-sharing a post that read:

“'This Is Not What Fighting Hamas Looks Like': Israel Orders All of Northern Gaza to Evacuate "That's obviously impossible. Israel is preparing for mass atrocities." .⁦@Martina⁩”

Martina Navratilova's outspoken opinion called for debate and discussion. A user went on to agree with Israel's order, but the 66-year-old argued against it.

“Walk to the south. Only a few miles for some. Hopefully the good Palestinians of the south will help them.” the user commented.

“Apparently a couple of convoys heading south were attacked… I think easier said than done…,” Martina Navratilova replied.

Another user replied that citizens can go wherever they want to go without a hint of remorse.

“They can go to South Gaza or whatever place in hell they want to go.” said the user.

This comment met with the former World No. 1’s fitting reply.

“And this deserves a block. The people born in Gaza have no choices. How nasty can you be? Bye in any case.” Navratilova slammed the user.

“This is just tragic” - Martina Navratilova expresses her grief at Hamas’ attack

Martina Navratilova BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2014 - Day One

Martina Navratilova expressed her distress after learning about the Hamas attack on the Gaza Strip.

The tennis icon took to Twitter to share her grief on the bloody ‘State of War’ in the Middle country, Israel, calling it ‘tragic.’

"This is just tragic. There seems to be no end in sight in this. We can only dream about a two state solution…," Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter) sharing the news of the attack.

