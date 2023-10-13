Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has expressed her disapproval of trans woman Dylan Mulvaney being named Woman of the Year by a British LGBTQ magazine.

On Wednesday, October 11, the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards were organized by LGBTQ magazine Attitude, sponsored by the British airline Virgin Atlantic, where Mulvaney received the award.

Mulvaney expressed shock and joy at receiving the award just 560 days after coming out as trans.

"I am so honored to be with you all tonight, and you know, some see me as the woman of the year, some see me as a woman of a year and some change, as I only publicly came out online 560 days ago, and some people don’t see me as a woman at all," she said. (via FOX News)

Mulvaney became infamous recently after Bud Light received massive backlash for an Instagram ad featuring customized beer cans with her face. The resulting boycott saw the company reportedly lose billions of dollars in revenue and market value.

Navratilova, who has always fought against trans women competing with biological women in all spheres, expressed her displeasure at Mulvaney getting the award.

"What an utter joke. Again. Tell me how many females who identify as men won any kind of a male award? How many? None that I know of. Shame on Virgin for this," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"They would be ridiculed and shamed beyond belief" - Martina Navratilova on why active male players don't speak out against trans athletes

Martina Navratilova is an 18-time Grand Slam champion.

In response to Martina Navratilova's comments on trans woman Dylan Mulvaney being named Woman of the Year by a British LGBTQ magazine, a fan suggested that Caitlyn Jenner winning the Woman of the Year award at the ESPYs was equally bad.

Navratilova agreed what that assessment, saying:

"Yup. That too was a travesty. Had no idea then how bad it was going to get. I mean check New Zealand- Lauren Hubbard for female athlete of the year while failing miserable at the Olympics when NZ females actually won medals and didn’t get the award."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion further remarked how no trans man has won an award in the men's category.

"Better still, how many women who identify as men won any awards in the male competitions?" asked a fan.

"None. Zero. Zilch," Navratilova replied.

Another fan asked the Czech-American why male athletes do not speak out about this issue more, to which Navratilova replied stating that the fear of ridicule and shame is what keeps them silent.

"Why don't male athletes speak out about this more? It's ridiculous that only you, Sharon Davis and Riley Gains get any press on this," asked one user on X (formerly Twitter).

"There is a bunch, Edwin Moses as well, many retired women athletes- active ones can’t speak out as they would be ridiculed and shamed beyond belief," Navratilova responded.

