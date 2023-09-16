"Attention-seeking narcissist": Lauren Boebert gets slammed by netizens after apologizing for Beetlejuice musical controversy

Republican representative Lauren Boebert made headlines on Sunday, September 10, 2023, when she attended the Beetlejuice musical performance at Buell Theater in Downtown Denver. She was asked to leave the theatre because of her inappropriate behavior after several attendees complained.

Soon after, a video of the incident began doing the rounds on the internet, and she was criticized for her behavior. After receiving backlash for reportedly being loud, vaping, and taking photos at the musical theatre, which is not permitted, Lauren issued an apology on September 16, 2023.

"I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that."

However, internet users were not convinced by her words and took to social media to continue to criticize her. One individual called her an "attention-seeking narcissist" as they reacted to her statement.

Netizen reacts to Lauren Boebert's apology (Image via Twitter/@desmondalan)

What did Lauren Boebert say in her apology that didn't go down well with social media users?

The Colorado politician, Lauren Boebert, said in her statement that she "fell short" in terms of her values and called her behavior "unacceptable."

Lauren's apology (Image via snip from Twitter/@kyleclark) Social media users react to the apology (Image via Twitter/@kyleclark)

She also shed light on her going through a "public and difficult divorce."

"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family."

Lauren Boebert also stated that she does not remember vaping during the performance.

"I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable, and I'm sorry."

Internet users reacted to her apology and believed she was either high or drunk during the Beetlejuice musical performance. Others reacted by saying that it was not okay for her to blame her behavior on her ongoing divorce.

Reaction of internet users' to apology (Image via snip from Twitter/@TrueFactsStated)

Social media users react to Lauren's apology (Image via snip from Twitter/@TrueFactsStated)

What did Lauren Boebert do at the Beetlejuice musical show that led to the controversy?

The United States Republican Representative from Colorado, Lauren Boebert, attended the musical show on Sunday, September 10. However, three complaints were made against her and her companion during the show's intermission, reported The Denver Post.

The atendees made the complaint against them, and they said the two were very loud at the show, and they were taking pictures, and videos of the show which was not permitted.

As the complaint was registered, they were escorted out by the security team, and at that time, Lauren Boebert also threatened them by asking if they even knew who she was.

Soon after, Lauren's campaign manager confirmed the incident to The Denver Post. However, he denied the claim that she was vaping during the show.