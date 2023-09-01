BookMyShow releases statement, tenders apology after fans experience heartbreak while booking 2023 ODI World Cup tickets 

BookMyShow tendered an apology to its users after fans slammed the website for their heartbreaks while booking the 2023 ODI World Cup tickets over the last few days on Friday, September 1. The ticketing platform said that millions of users tried to book their tickets, but due to the limited number of seats, only a few got lucky despite waiting in long queues.

For the uninitiated, the website showed the message, “Due to high demand, you might be put in the queue,” for India games. The website has added that users will have to wait in queues without any guarantee of being able to purchase the ticket.

As a result, fans lashed out their anger while tagging BookMyShow on X (previously known as Twitter). One user shared a post where he waited in a queue for around two hours. Take a look:

Another user added that they weren’t able to select the seats to watch the game.

In a statement, BookMyShow said:

“The love for cricket in our country has always been unparalleled and it has been no different these past few days as several million fans logged onto BookMyShow, all at once, to get their hands on limited tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. We understand that not all fans had an easy time, experiencing queues and eventually heartbreak in their attempt to book tickets.”

It added:

“In a country like India, which is deeply passionate about cricket, the demand is always massive as scores of fans try to book tickets with queues naturally tending to be long. While it is always a race against time to get access to this cricketing extravaganza, we are striving to be able to give you a fighting chance to get access to the tickets."

What are the remaining dates for ICC World Cup 2023 ticket sales?

The 2023 ODI World Cup in India is scheduled to be played across 10 cities from October 5 to November 19. Several tickets have already been sold, including India’s matches at Guwahati, Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune on August 30 and 31. Check out the remaining dates for pre-sale of World Cup tickets below:

September 1: India’s games at Mumbai, Lucknow and Dharamsala

September 2: India’s games at Kolkata and Bengaluru

September 3: India’s games at Ahmedabad, including India vs Pakistan

September 15: Semifinals and final

According to the website, the tickets for 25 World Cup games have already been sold out.