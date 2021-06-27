"The real numbers will come out soon": Austin McBroom responds amid rising backlash over Social Gloves PPV sales controversy 

Austin McBroom does not accept Tana Mongeau's criticism of his company. McBroom, a partial owner of Social Gloves Entertainment, was recently called out by Tana Mongeau for his involvement in a company that allegedly led to content creators not being paid.

Social Gloves Entertainment sponsored the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event that was held June 12th in Miami, Florida.

Since the boxing match that led to the overall victory for YouTubers, many of the participants of the events have come forward to state that they have not been paid.

On an episode of the BFFs podcast, Josh Richards claimed that he, along with artists, "didn't get paid, no one got paid I'm pretty sure." He then stated that he was sure Social Gloves had declared bankruptcy.

Social Gloves Entertainment came forward on June 25th to clear the air. In their announcement, they said that they "hired a leading accounting firm, as well as a first-class forensic auditor, to make sure that all amounts are properly accounted for."

The company then stated that they hope to pay every fighter and talent who participated in the boxing event.

Austin McBroom's statement

Austin McBroom shared a statement on his Instagram story. In his statement, he stated that "these people who are scamming, which isn't Social Gloves are basically saying all of us fighters fan bases ain't shit."

McBroom went on to say that "Social Gloves put on one [of] the biggest social media events in history as all of you watched."

"Just know Social Gloves weren't the ones who collected [pay-per-view] numbers/purchases. Don't forget how you watched it."

Screenshot of austinmcbroom's Instagram story (Image via Instagram story)

That's not all Austin McBroom had to say about Social Gloves and the rumors surrounding him. In the third frame of his Instagram story, Austin McBroom added, "If you're a woman who would love to sleep Tana Mongeau in the ring, hit me up!"

He also stated that he "would be honored to make that happen."

third frame of Austin McBroom's Instagram story (image via Instagram story)

Matter of fact if you’re a woman who would love to sleep @tanamongeau in the ring, hit me up! I would be honored to make that happen. — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) June 26, 2021

Austin McBroom also stated the same on his Twitter account, which has since accrued four thousand likes at the time of the article. Tana Mongeau has not yet responded to McBroom's statements.

