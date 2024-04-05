BABYMONSTER drops 'SHEESH' performance video following Adidas Korea's new global partnership announcement

After Adidas Korea announced BABYMONSTER as their global partner, the girl group released the performance video of their song SHEESH on YouTube on April 4.

The group officially debuted its first-ever album on April 1, 2024, and made headlines throughout the K-pop community, as visible through the constant buzzing by fans on the platform. On the same day, they released their lead single, SHEESH’s MV, on YouTube. Just three days later, the performance video for the title track was also released on YouTube.

Expand Tweet

The announcement was brought to the fans with a bang as the BABYMONSTER members donned different Adidas outfits for this choreography version. In addition to these two surprises, the group's jam-packed April schedule was also announced, much to the fans' excitement.

BABYMONSTER arrive with a bunch of surprises for the fans on April 5, 2024

BABYMONSTER released their debut album, BABYMONS7ER on April 1, 2024. It is the beginning of an exciting era for the group, as the seventh member, Ahyeon, also made her first-ever appearance for the group publicly.

The member, who had backed out of the group a few months ago, considering her deteriorating health issues, had made the fans desolate with this very announcement at that time.

Official news of the group debuting as a six-member group was also released with this announcement. However, in November 2023, the fans of this then-upcoming group were fed with delightful news in the form of Ahyeon rejoining the group.

Though she wasn’t a part of the previous releases from them, she made her official debut with the group’s much-anticipated debut album. She made various headlines when BABYMONSTER creatively announced her debut.

This album by the group consists of a total of seven songs, which are:

Stuck In The Middle (7 version)

MONSTERS (intro)

LIKE THAT

BATTER UP (7 version)

DREAM

Stuck In The Middle (Remix)

On April 5, 2024, the choreography version of the lead single of the album was released, and fans left no stone unturned in supporting the young girl group. Their announcement as Adidas Korea’s global partner has further excited fans and boosted their presence on a global horizon.

Expand Tweet

This day proved to be loaded with surprises for the BABYMONSTER fans, who also received an official monthly schedule of the group’s April 2024 whereabouts.

This schedule can be given as follows:

April 5, 2024 - SHEESH Performance Video 12 am (KST).

April 7, 2024 - Inkigayo Performance 3:20 pm (KST)

April 11, 2024 - MCOUNTDOWN Performance 6 pm (KST) + Ahyeon's Birthday

April 13, 2024 - JTBC's Knowing Brothers - 8:50 pm (KST)

April 17, 2024 - ASA's Birthday

[To be announced]

KBS Documentary show IDOL HUMAN THEATER

Radio Appearances

BABYMONSTER: Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok.

The group was even seen publicly and reportedly shooting for the hit Korean pop variety show Knowing Bros. They will also hold a fan meeting tour already covering five Asian countries: Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Expand Tweet

It is also only fair to acknowledge the impact of the SHEESH performance video on the world. The fans are currently busy admiring the choreography and the visuals of the group.