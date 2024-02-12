Baddies East Reunion: Where to watch, streaming platforms explored and more

Baddies East Reunion aired on Zeus Network on Sunday (February 11) and fans were witness to a ton of drama between the cast of fiery young women. Season 4 wrapped up with its final episode, 'You Gotta Handle Her', on January 21.

The Reality TV series delves into the lives of several young women living together as they host a series of promotional events. But, this isn't without bust-ups and physical altercations.

Viewers of the series saw the cast unite for the two-part reunion after an enthralling fourth season. They didn't have to wait too long to see the likes of Natalie Nunn, Tamera 'Tee' Kissen, and Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan back on their screens.

Where to catch Baddies East Reunion?

Baddies East Reunion's premiere aired on Sunday, February 11, 2024, on Zeus Network which viewers can subscribe to. It followed the model of past series with reunion episodes arriving less than a month after each respective season's finale.

This was the case for the first season of Baddies' Reunion which came less than a month after the finale episode. The first half dropped on August 15, 2021, and the second on August 22.

This was the same for the second and third seasons' reunions with the two-part special airing two and three weeks after those respective finales.

The cast for the series reunion specials

The cast that appeared on the premiere episode of the reunion included:

Natalie Nunn

Camilla Poindexter

Goldie “Rollie” Martin

Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan

Mariahlynn Araujo

JaKeita “Sky” Days

Krystal “Smiley” Borrego

Anyssa “Ahna Mac” Santiago

Tamera “Tee” Kissen

Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown

Victoria “Woah Vicky” Waldrip

Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin

Destiny “Sukihana” Henderson

Kendra “Sapphire” Blaze

Michele “Siya” Sherman

What can fans expect on Baddies East Reunion?

Baddies East Reunion looks to be full of arguments and clashes between the cast. Damerlin “Biggie” Baez argues with Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan as she felt she wasn't backed in her bust-up with Etheria “Scarface” Ruffin after being handed eviction notices.

There are plenty more exchanges between the girls in the trailer released by The Zeus Network's YouTube channel.

You can watch the trailer for the reunion below:

The Real Housewives star NeNe Leakes and Baddies South's Janeisha Joh will be hosting the two-part special. Natalie Nunn shot down leaked screenshots of a conversation between herself and Gypsy Rose Blanchard where she appeared to ask the convicted murderer to host the reunion.

Meanwhile, Tamara Kissen teased fans in a video posted on her YouTube channel (via Economic Times):

"Fast forward to the actual reunion, we get there, we walk in, and a couple of us are talking, and things of that nature, and then, it seems to be going okay."

She went on to explain how 'World War III' erupted between the girls:

"But, conversation spark, like I said, one of mine particularly. I become triggered. And from there, more girls started walking in, and World War III broke out.

"I mean, straight up. And in that instant, I did see everything that the girl said that they was going to do for me, and everything that the girl said that they was going to stand by, they did it, on my side, on House B."

Fans of Baddies East can watch the reunion on Zeus Network likely to air on Sunday, February 4, or Sunday, February 11.

