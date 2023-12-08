"No excuse for being this ignorant and colorist": Nick Cannon’s Dark Skin vs Light Skin Zeus Network reality show sparks disbelief online

American TV host, comedian, actor, and rapper Nick Cannon recently made headlines after the poster of his upcoming reality show Bad vs. Wild: Dark Skin vs. Light Skin surfaced on the internet.

As per the now-viral poster, the show will be co-presented by Nick Cannon (executive producer) and the Zeus Network, and its brand-new promotion took place on the night of December 7 in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for Nick Cannon, he and his co-presenter Zeus Network faced colorism accusations. Fans expressed disbelief as the network is dedicated to the Black community, while the America’s Got Talent host is also a Black person. Here’s what an X (formerly Twitter) user posted in this regard.

A netizen calling out Cannon and Zeus Network for being "ignorant and colorist in 2023." (Image via X/AshleyShyMiller)

“This is crazy! How gross”: Internet slams Nick Cannon and Zeus Network for their upcoming show

In partnership with the Zeus Network, Nick Cannon recently announced his upcoming reality show Bad vs. Wild: Dark Skin vs. Light Skin by putting up its flyer on social media for the December 7 Las Vegas promotion.

It features 12 women including Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Sukihana, who the poster said was supposed to perform live. As per the show’s YouTube teaser description, its first season will also be filmed at the Sin City in front of a live audience and will include fun, games, showdowns, and challenges among its all-female cast.

As soon as the screenshots of the now-deleted poster went viral, netizens took issue with the dark skin versus light skin theme, accusing Cannon and the network of colorism and hypocrisy. Some even asked for their immediate cancelation.

Here are some of the reactions from the comment section of @BaddiesonZeus’ tweet on the same.

So far, neither Nick Cannon nor Zeus Network has commented on the backlash. While they removed the poster from social media, the teaser of the show is still available on YouTube.

Meanwhile, this is not the only controversy Cannon has been involved in recent times. In November, he appeared on the radio show The Breakfast Club and declared that he spends over $200,000 annually at Disneyland for his 12 children with five baby mothers.

Likewise, the 43-year-old host of the reality music series The Masked Singer also made headlines recently after he insulted rapper S*xyy Red on his podcast, The Nick Cannon Show, saying she did not know how to spell Illuminati, despite her alleged association with the secret society.

Nick also faced criticism when he claimed that Drake's latest album For All the Dogs is his best one yet.

For those uninitiated, Zeus Network is an American subscription-based OTT platform dedicated to the Black community. It was founded by social media influencers DeStorm Power, Amanda Cerny, King Bach, and TV producer Lemuel Plummer who is now the CEO and President of the network.

So far, it has launched popular shows like Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love, Baddies, and Joseline’s Cabaret among others.