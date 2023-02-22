"Disrespect Chris Brown and his child": Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn beef explained as fight video goes viral 

Ahead of Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn’s fight in the boxing ring, the duo decided to spar behind the scenes. The reason for the dual remains uncertain. However, internet users predict that it is to promote their upcoming fight on the Zeus network. It was also alleged that Lee got into a feud with Chris Brown by insulting his son as well.

A video of Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn getting into a fight ahead of their boxing match was uploaded to popular social media page The Neighborhood Talk. In the viral clip, Nunn can be seen keeping herself entertained without instigating a fight with her upcoming opponent. Lee then proceeds to throw her hands towards Nunn, which led to an altercation. At one point Lee can be seen pulling Nunn’s wig off while others try to pull the opponents apart from each other.

What led to the unexpected fight remains unknown.

Meanwhile, it was also brought to attention that Tommie Lee disrespected Chris Brown over his son, Aeko. Reacting to the same, one netizen wrote online:

Tommie Lee allegedly approached Chris Brown’s son while backstage at his London show

The same celebrity news publication also shared a video of Natalie Nunn, Winter Banco and Baddies’ star Rollie. The group were in London to watch Chris Brown’s concert when things went haywire. Rollie revealed in the video that Lee was also present at the event and got into a spat with Chris Brown. She said:

“Natalie got us backstage with Chris Brown. Once we were headed to our section with Chris Brown and his team, why the f**k did Tommie see Chris Brown baby and was like, “oh his baby is so cute.” They grabbed the baby and put him in the room. She smacked the door in. They went ballistic. Why would you do something like that and put me and Jonathan and Natalie in danger? We literally had to fight off three different n**gas ‘cause of what Tommie did. And she was drunk!”

Responding to the same, Tommie Lee went live on social media. She claimed that she was unaware that Chris Brown’s child Aeko, was even present in the situation:

“Imagine me, for a baby that ain’t even mine, to knock a door down. Is you f**king serious? Please, so that’s what they came up with? Run the cameras, I know they got em’ back there. Oh, okay. I’m standing there, knocking down a door to see a baby.”

After accusing Nunn and her friend group of lying, she claimed that Aeko’s mother Ammika Harris was the one who slammed the door. She proceeded to cuss and Harris by saying:

“I don’t care about your baby. F**k your baby. And f**k his daddy, too. The f**k? Really. Like, girl. I ain’t pressed about no motherf**king baby. F**k him. All y’all look albino as f**k. F**k all y’all motherf**kers.”

The Neighborhood Talk claimed that the situation with Chris Brown and his son led to the fight, which was initially spoken about in this article. However, official sources have not confirmed the same.

