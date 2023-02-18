What did Chris Brown do when he was 17? Rapper's Instagram story rant leaves internet divided 

Chris Brown recently took to social media to address the backlash fellow singer Chloe Bailey received for collaborating with him. The former addressed the looming criticism he has faced since his infamous physical assault on Rihanna. While Drizzy seemed particularly distressed over the hate he had been receiving online, netizens showed no remorse.

Trigger Warning: This article includes details of physical assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

Chloe Bailey recently announced that she was collaborating with Chris Brown on her single How Does It Feel, which is yet to be released. She was surprisingly met with relentless hate as netizens did not want her to collaborate with a singer accused of domestic violence.

Reacting to the same, Chris Brown took to his Instagram story on Friday and posted a lengthy rant. He wrote online:

“If yall still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17 year old please kiss my whole entire a*s! Im fucking 33! Im so tired of yall running wit this narrative.. you weird a*s n**gas are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the fuck out each other in front the world but that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All yall can suck my d*ck disrespectfully"

The Easy singer then diverted attention by naming celebrities who have been accused of similar crimes in the past. The list included Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Ozzy Osbourne and Charlie Sheen amongst others.

Chris Brown went on to say:

“Where are the cancel culture with these white artists that date underage women, beat the f**k out their wives, giving bit**es aids, Oh. That’s right.. they are your buddies no more fake love from me.. stay out my way or get ran over simple as that! None of you and I mean none of you n**gas can f**k wit me."

Brown ended his rant by sharing a video of UFC president Dana White hitting his wife while inebriated.

Netizens react to Chris Brown’s Instagram rant

Internet users showed no sympathy towards Chris Brown. A few reactions online read:

Chelsea Sims @UmEarth2Chelsea Kiely Williams: “Chris Brown abuses women.”



Chris Brown: “That was the past. Since you’ve mentioned my name, [proceeds to belittle, bully, and verbally abuse Kiely]. I’m a different person now.” Kiely Williams: “Chris Brown abuses women.”Chris Brown: “That was the past. Since you’ve mentioned my name, [proceeds to belittle, bully, and verbally abuse Kiely]. I’m a different person now.”

❤️‍🔥 @theericklouis Chris brown know the most y’all will read is a shaderoom blog post. That’s why he threw out that lil lie about being 17 when he hit Rihanna when he was actually 19 going on 20. Y’all don’t be fact checking nothing Chris brown know the most y’all will read is a shaderoom blog post. That’s why he threw out that lil lie about being 17 when he hit Rihanna when he was actually 19 going on 20. Y’all don’t be fact checking nothing

in my 👽 era @afrorckprincess So, Chris brown:



- nearly beat Rihanna to d3ath

- has abused other women

- strangled a woman

- is a colourist

- has misogynistic, abusive song lyrics

- stalked karrueche + had a restraining order against him

- mocked kehlanis suicide attempt

- has SA allegations



And yet… So, Chris brown:- nearly beat Rihanna to d3ath- has abused other women - strangled a woman- is a colourist- has misogynistic, abusive song lyrics- stalked karrueche + had a restraining order against him- mocked kehlanis suicide attempt - has SA allegations And yet…

Gichör Lichbacht @WYETTHASSP0KEN Why do y’all keep bringing up Rihanna in regards to Chris brown when he attacked Frank Ocean, destroyed the set of GMA, threw a rock at his mother, threatened to kill Karruche, mocked Kehlani after her suicide attempt… y’all want me to keep going? Why do y’all keep bringing up Rihanna in regards to Chris brown when he attacked Frank Ocean, destroyed the set of GMA, threw a rock at his mother, threatened to kill Karruche, mocked Kehlani after her suicide attempt… y’all want me to keep going? https://t.co/Rq4Eoq2qk4

Kristy Yamacoochie @brownandbella Karreuche literally played the messages with Chris Brown threatening to literally *k:ll* her ON HER VOICEMAIL and in TEXT MESSAGES for the judge in the courtroom and THAT is why she was awarded a 5 yr “permanent” restraining order against him. THEY DONT JUST HAND THOSE OUT. Karreuche literally played the messages with Chris Brown threatening to literally *k:ll* her ON HER VOICEMAIL and in TEXT MESSAGES for the judge in the courtroom and THAT is why she was awarded a 5 yr “permanent” restraining order against him. THEY DONT JUST HAND THOSE OUT.

zae @itszaeok chris brown in that instagram post saying "hey guys i was only evil ONCE (lie) but you gotta call all the other evil people evil too!!" like oh baby i was gone do that anyway so what now... chris brown in that instagram post saying "hey guys i was only evil ONCE (lie) but you gotta call all the other evil people evil too!!" like oh baby i was gone do that anyway so what now...

♀️ @fatfabfeminist chris brown is a documented abuser. stop working with him.

stop platforming him.

stop embarrassing urselves. chris brown is a documented abuser. stop working with him. stop platforming him. stop embarrassing urselves.

Eboni 🌺💛 @ebbi_allaligned Y'all do understand the way Chris Brown responded to Kiely Williams after she called him out for abusing women just proved her point. He literally cyber bullied her because he was mad she called him an abuser..... and y'all think it's funny. Y'ALL ARE SICK. Y'all do understand the way Chris Brown responded to Kiely Williams after she called him out for abusing women just proved her point. He literally cyber bullied her because he was mad she called him an abuser..... and y'all think it's funny. Y'ALL ARE SICK.

What happened between Chris Brown and Rihanna

The 33 year old seemed to be hinting at his shocking attack on the Umbrella singer. In 2009, Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna on the day prior to the Grammys in a Lamborghini. Several images of the Fenty Beauty founder with a busted lip, black eye and a bruised face spread like wildfire worldwide.

In a documentary Brown detailed the night that would end their relationship. Brown admitted to cheating on his then-girlfriend Rihanna with a work friend in the documentary. Rihanna then found out, leading to her “going off,” throwing a phone and saying “I hate you.” He then shared that he then punched her and “busted her lip.”

Brown also revealed that he bit her when Rihanna grabbed his crotch in an attempt to get his phone.

At one point, Rihanna stepped out of the vehicle and cried for help.

Brown was sentenced to five years of probation following the incident. The Forever singer also had to attend a year of domestic violence counseling along with six months of community service.

This is not the only time the R&B singer has delt with assault charges. Most recently, he was accused of drugging and r*ping a woman, which he has since vehemently denied.

Poll : 0 votes