BAE 173’s Nam Dohyon to sit out of group events due to health concerns

BAE 173’s idol Nam Dohyon will not be participating in the events of the group until further notice as he is going through some health issues.

On October 6, PocketDol, the agency of the K-Pop boy band, issued a press release stating that Nam Dohyon will be taking a hiatus from work and group projects. The rapper is suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19.

PocketDol stated:

“Recently, Dohyon’s health took a turn for the worse due to after-effects of COVID-19, and he told our agency that for the time being, it would be difficult for him to carry out his scheduled activities."

During his break, the idol will be focusing on his health and will return after having fully recovered.

BAE 173 to continue as eight-membered group for future promotional activities

The statement issued by the BAE 173's agency on the temporary hiatus of Nam Dohyon also clarified that the scheduled events of the group will not be halted. The group will continue with promotional activities with the remaining eight members.

In the statement by PocketDol, the agency first expressed gratitude to the fans before breaking the news of Dohyon’s hiatus. The statement read:

“Hello, this is PocketDol Studio.First, thank you for loving and cheering on BAE173. We apologize for having to convey this sudden news to the fans as we make this announcement regarding BAE 173 member Dohyon halting his activities.”

It further read:

"After plenty of discussion with both Dohyon and the other members, we chose to respect Dohyon’s opinion, and it was decided that it would be best for him to take some time off for now to rest, so that he can focus entirely on his recovery.”

The statement then clarified that the activities will not be halted for other members of the group and that they will continue with promotional events as an octet:

“Therefore, Dohyon will not be participating in [the group’s] scheduled activities from now on, and BAE173 will temporarily be promoted with eight members.”

The agency also thanked Else for their constant support for the group and established that the health and well-being of the idols is of top priority, even if that leads to compromising the group’s activities.

“As this decision was made while considering our artist’s health our top priority, we ask for fans’ generous understanding. Once again, we apologize for giving the fans cause for concern with this sudden news, and we will do our utmost to help our artist make a speedy recovery.”

BAE 173 launched its latest mini-album Odyssey: Dash on August 17.

