Barbie Hughes GoFundMe raises over $19,000 as woman dies while helping a person stuck in snow

On February 26, 2023, Barbie Hughes passed away after sustaining fatal injuries while reportedly attempting to save someone who was stuck in the snow during California's harsh winter storms.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been organized by her sister Sarah Hughes to help with the memorial expenses. These include a venue, flowers, and any memorabilia given to guests as a remembrance of Barbie.

The campaign had a goal of $12,000 and has raised over $20,000. The campaign post also mentioned that any extra funds raised will be donated to a charity on Barbie Hughes' behalf.

Barbie Hughes was reportedly run over

In a Facebook post, Sarah Hughes mentioned that on the night of February 25, 2023, Barbie Hughes went out to Polique Canyon in Big Bear, California, in an attempt to help someone stuck in the snow.

Sarah wrote that her family has limited details and is unsure of precisely what happened, but Barbie was run over and fatally injured. After contacting 911, she was rushed to the hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, X-rays/CT scans showed that Barbie's injuries were substantial and severe. Due to the weather, Barbie could not be airlifted to the hospital.

The fractures and broken bones had punctured her lung(s) and heart, which worsened the pain, and she was intubated to provide some relief.

Around 3 am on February 26, the family was informed of Barbie Hughes's death while under sedation.

Fox News reported that a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokesman confirmed Barbie's death, explaining that "she was killed from a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident." The department also mentioned that the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Barbie Hughes' family thanked everyone for their love and support

After being admitted to the hospital, Barbie's mother, Sheree, was able to see her while she was conscious. Sheree could hold her daughter's hand and tell her how much they love her.

In the Facebook post, Sarah mentioned that they are grateful for that little moment, and although Barbie could not speak properly, she was able to say, "I love you, momma." The post read:

"Thank you all for your kind words, your love, support, pictures, and videos honoring her memory."

The GoFundMe campaign post mentioned that information about Barbie's memorial service will be announced soon and will probably be held around the end of March 2023.

The family will also be creating a webpage through Big Bear Mortuary for everyone to post comments, pictures, and videos of Barbie, which can be displayed at the memorial.

Poll : 0 votes