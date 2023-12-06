"Be her own company": MORE VISION’s reported plans to terminate Jessi’s contract following schedule controversy leaves the internet divided

Popular South Korean singer Jessi is making headlines for reportedly getting into a contract termination process with her agency MORE VISION. On December 6, a media agency reported that MORE VISION had intended to terminate Jessi’s contract.

She signed an exclusive contract with Jay Park-led agency MORE VISION in April and made her musical comeback with the song GUM in October 2023. As the reports swirled on the internet, MORE VISION responded to Sports Seoul that they are looking into the reports regarding the termination.

This issue has garnered attention from K-pop fans on social media. Many took to the X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts, with some suggesting that she should “be her own company.”

“She’s better off making her own label”: Fans react to MORE VISION reportedly terminating Jessi's contract

Many reports were published regarding the issue between the singer and MORE VISION. This is said to be a conflict that arose during the promotion of her song GUM. Following the reports, a source told The Fact:

"Jessi and MORE VISION were in conflict over their new song (GUM) activities at the time, and it continued after this. In the end, I understand that MORE VISION decided that it would be better to part ways with Jessi.”

There is a difference of opinion between the agency and the artist, which is making it difficult to mend their relationship.

Many fans defended the singer, saying she deserved better promotions as the NUNA singer is friends with Jay Park. However, many criticized her as it has only been a few months since she signed with MORE VISION. Fans of Jay Park said that they have never heard of any artist complaining about him or his agencies.

Jessi reportedly canceled her GUM music show performances

SPOTV reported that the Cold Blooded singer canceled promoting her song on music shows without consulting her agency. It was further alleged that the singer did not explain her reasons behind the cancelation, and the agency had to cover up by saying it was due to her health.

Several reports suggest that the singer was not happy her agency could not secure a pre-recording slot in Music Bank. The agency reportedly said that the huge number of comebacks by K-pop artists in November made it difficult to secure a slot.

However, the Zoom singer allegedly found the reason unacceptable, so she decided not to perform on other shows like Music Core and Inkigayo. It is yet to be confirmed by the agency about the music show controversy reports.