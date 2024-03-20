Beauty influencer Jessica Pettway dies aged 36 of cervical cancer after misdiagnosis

Well-known social media star Jessica Pettway passed away on March 13, 2024, at the age of 36. She was battling cervical cancer since August last year, which eventually led to her demise. The beauty influencer shared a lot of videos related to hair styling and makeup on YouTube.

Jessica's death was confirmed two days later by her sister Reyni through Instagram, who wrote that she cannot express the pain she feels after the loss. She added:

"It's my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth."

Expand Tweet

Jessica Pettway was initially believed to have fibroids: Cancer battle explained

Jessica Pettway confirmed in August 2023 in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She shared two photos, writing that the problems began in July 2022 when she was discovered inside her bathroom in an unresponsive condition.

Pettway further stated that, after being taken to the hospital, she was told that she had fibroids and was allowed to go home the following day. Jessica was again hospitalized the same month and was bleeding a lot by December 2022. She went for a checkup in January 2023, and she addressed the same by saying:

"I was told I could not get surgery to remove this "fibroid" due to my lack of blood supply. My hemoglobin level was at a 4. I had to receive 10 blood transfusions during my hospital stay. They recommended I do a biopsy."

The doctor told Pettway that she could not check the cervix because it was not visible, and after a biopsy, it was disclosed that she had cervical cancer. Jessica wrote in the comments section:

"I remember hearing that and immediately saying to myself, "I refuse to make an agreement with that diagnosis." And so I didn't. Being told I have cancer didn't devastate me. It was the reaction of those close to me."

Jessica Pettway gained recognition for the videos on her YouTube channel

In 2013, Jessica Pettway made her debut on YouTube, where she accumulated more than 200,000 followers. She was also the mother of two children from her marriage to a man named Michael.

A few days after her cancer diagnosis, she posted a photo with her family members, writing that she has undergone a lot of problems, including financial issues. She stated that it was tough for her to say bye to her kids while being taken to the hospital and continued:

"I gotta say, this was the toughest storm I have ever been through. Yet we made a commitment that we would get through this together."

Jessica praised her husband for helping her throughout her cancer battle, adding that he helped her walk the stairs and go to the bathroom. She addressed the family photo by saying that it helped her smile and that a lot of changes were happening in her life.

Pettway was active on Instagram, with around 152,000 followers. As of this writing, detailed information on her early life remains unknown.