"Been hearing about this for years": Oprah school for girls missing conspiracy takes over the internet, leaves users skeptical 

Oprah Winfrey's former scandals have strangely reappeared in the limelight. The phrase "Oprah school missing girls" went viral recently with the television personality's older South Africa school controversy being brought to the surface. Several netizens have gotten into a debate as to whether the girls from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls are safe. Some claim that multiple students have mysteriously disappeared.

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

For those unversed, the 69-year-old founded the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa in 2007. This comes after she had talks with Nelson Mandela about the looming poverty in the country. The $46 million-dollar boarding school then came into being with a 52-acre campus that included several amenities.

Recently, rumours have been spreading like wildfire that several students from the educational institution went missing. Twitter user @JTaylorSkinner alerted netizens about the same. She also claimed that the tweets were posted by “several shady accounts,” however, this has not been verified.

Jenn Taylor-Skinner @JTaylorSkinner twitter.com/RoyIsThaTruth/… King Roy @RoyIsThaTruth Y’all know Oprah had a school for girls and all of them came up missing Y’all know Oprah had a school for girls and all of them came up missing 😳 Perhaps this is why Oprah is trending (screenshot). The same phrase about Oprah was tweeted by several shady accounts. By the way, Finland is being proactive in teaching their citizens to spot misinformation/disinformation. We're behind the ball on this… nytimes.com/2023/01/10/wor… Perhaps this is why Oprah is trending (screenshot). The same phrase about Oprah was tweeted by several shady accounts. By the way, Finland is being proactive in teaching their citizens to spot misinformation/disinformation. We're behind the ball on this… nytimes.com/2023/01/10/wor… twitter.com/RoyIsThaTruth/… https://t.co/v1XGvZX6qo

Netizens continue to tweet about the matter.

Netizens curious as to what happened to the supposed missing girls from Oprah Winfrey’s school

Internet users flooded the social media platform wondering what happened to the South African girls. At the time of writing this article, no news publication had announced that the institution was dealing with a case of missing women. Hence, it remains unclear as to where the speculation about the missing girls began. Netizens continue to conspire about the supposed missing girls. A few tweets read:

Oprah Winfrey’s school hit with other scandals

This is not the first time the television host has had to deal with a scandal related to the school. In 2011, law enforcement investigated a body of a newborn that was found in one of the student’s bags. They confirmed that a 17-year-old girl gave birth at the institution. No charges were filed against the girl.

Shortly after the school opened in 2007, the school matron Virginia Tiny Makopo was charged with s*xually molesting several of the girls. When the crime came to light, Winfrey went on to fire the school’s headmistress Lerato Nomvuyo Mzamane. Winfrey also said in a statement:

“Nothing is more serious or devastating to me than an allegation of misconduct by an adult against any girl at the academy. I will do everything within my power to ensure their safety and well-being.”

In 2009, the educational institution was rocked with a second s*x scandal. Seven of their students were suspended for s*xually harassing their classmates. The New York Daily News also reported that the alleged perpetrators also attempted to entice their classmates into lesbian encounters. A South African news outlet also revealed that one of the 15 year old girls demanded that her victims lie to the police about what happened.

Oprah Winfrey has sadly also been a victim to s*xual assault. She revealed that she was r*ped by her 19-year-old cousin when she was just a teenager. She has also shared that she was s*xually abused by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

