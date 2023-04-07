Everman Texas missing boy: Noel Rodriguez Alvarez child trafficking claim explained as investigation reveals new details

There has been a recent development in the missing case of Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, a six-year-old boy, who went missing in November 2022 and was last seen at his Everman home. The latest development in the case indicates that Noel Rodriguez Alvarez's mother reportedly sold him to a woman at a grocery shop, according to a search warrant obtained by NBC 5.

However, police denied these claims and said that there is no proof that the young boy had been sold or killed. The mother had previously informed police that the missing boy was in Mexico with his father.

The search warrant further mentioned that the mother, Cindy Singh, revealed to her mother that she sold the boy at a Fiesta Market to an unknown woman and that the latter threatened to notify Child Protective Services if she tried to get him back.

Police said no other information was provided about the supposed buyer and there were no details on when the alleged transaction occurred.

Police say Noel Rodriguez Alvarez has not been sold

Craig Spencer, Everman Chief of Police, held a press conference on March 27. He said:

"I want to be very clear when I say this, very, very clear. This is a rumor that we've heard and we have no evidence to support this rumor."

Spencer further said that they are considering all the possibilities as the investigators have found no evidence that suggests that the six-year-old was harmed or trafficked.

It is reported that police officers even visited Cindy Singh's rented home, which is a converted shed on the back of a residential property on Wisteria Drive, on March 20.

When they spoke with Cindy, she said that Noel Rodriguez Alvarez was with his biological father in Mexico. Police then identified the father as Mariano Alvarez Contreras, who told police that he had been deported before the boy was born and that he'd never seen him in person and had never taken custody of him.

Mother of Noel, Cindy Singh, likely left for India

Police Chief Craig Spencer even said that it is likely that Cindy Singh left for India with her husband, Arshdeep Singh, and other kids shortly after they went to her house and interrogated her.

According to a report by the Star Telegram, Noel's four siblings were absent from school on March 23 and authorities also found Cindy Rodriguez-Singh's 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck at Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

As the search went on in the vehicle, investigators came across a travel visa for one of Rodriguez Singh's children.

Meanwhile, Everman police are asking people if they had a personal interaction with Noel last year they should let them know at 817-293-2923 or email [email protected]

