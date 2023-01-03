Who is Marisia Burton? Family raises trafficking concern over missing 19-year-old girl 

Marisia Burton, a 19-year-old Walt Disney World Resort cast member from Orlando, has been reported missing since December 22, 2022. Reports suggest that she was last seen at Disney’s employee housing in Flamingo Crossings East in Winter Garden, Florida, prior to her disappearance.

As the news of her disappearance came to light, one of Burton’s co-workers allegedly claimed that the teen told her sister she would rather quit the internship program rather get terminated for missing a day of work.

#bringmarisiahome

I don't care what state you're in.



DO NOT SCROLL PAST THIS POST





Any information helpful to the case, please call the Orange County Sheriff department.

407-254-7464

Although the information has not been verified, Burton’s fellow Disney College Program interns (CPs) took to social media to share that missing a day of work at the Disney College Program without a valid excuse may result in an employee’s termination.

One Reddit user also shared that other CPs started enquiring about Burton the moment her missing report was made available to the public.

“My daughter is a CP. She was there for a year in 2019 and she’s been there almost a year this time. She called me as soon as she saw the flyer. The CPs in the group started asking questions to try and get as much info as possible in order to help. That’s when people started noticing some issues with the story.”

They also mentioned that the circumstances of Marisia Burton’s disappearance were odd:

“It’s just odd that none of this young lady’s coworkers, roommates, or leaders have said anything. They said she worked at Caribbean Beach in quick service, but the costume she’s wearing in the photo being shared is from Hollywood Studios.”

Reddit post on Marisia Burton missing case (Image via Reddit)

More recently, Burton’s family shared possible concerns about human trafficking after she allegedly showed up at a Houston police station with an unknown man and asked officials to take her name off the missing person’s list.

Marisia Burton’s took to social media to share that her niece was seen at the police station with a “weird man” who allegedly asked Burton to “get here asap!” The aunt also claimed that she believed her niece was being trafficked to Mexico:

“She is being trafficked! Everybody who can get to 2202 St. Emanuel Houston, Texas to stop this man from taking her [sic]. If he leaves with her she’ll be in Mexico!”

Burton’s family is asking for the public's help with information on Burton’s whereabouts. They will be receiving tips on the email [email protected]/com and are also asking people to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at their provided contact number.

Everything to know about Marisia Burton

Marisia Burton was part of Disney's College Program (Image via Blk & Missing FDN/Twitter)

Marisia Burton is a missing 19-year-old girl from Houston, Texas, who lived in Central Florida prior to her disappearance on December 22. According to her sister’s social media post, Burton was described as 5'6 weighing approximately 130 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

The teen participated in the Disney College Program and worked as a Walt Disney World Resort Cast Member in Orlando. The paid internship program is designed for university students who have completed their undergraduate studies.

Burton has been living in Orlando since January 2022 as part of the Disney College Program and was last seen near her residential area in Flamingo Crossings East, an apartment community affiliated with the Disney program.

No other personal information about Marisia Burton was made available at the time of writing.

