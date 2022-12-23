"Isn't the flex you think it is": Rex Orange County fans slammed for celebrating dropped charges against singer

Fans of English singer Rex Orange County were slammed online after they hailed the news of s*xual assault charges being dropped against him.

On December 22, the 24-year-old took to his Twitter handle to share a lengthy statement announcing the news and thanking his family and loved ones for supporting him during this "difficult time."

cami 🇵🇪 @CamiXLFC btw saying you stuck by rex orange county this whole time isn't the flex you think it is x

Back in October, the singer was charged with s*xual assault six times, all of which have been dropped. In the statement, Rex Orange County stated the CCTV footage obtained from the venue where the alleged incidents occurred contradicted the statements made by the accuser's version of events.

The English singer has been in the negative media light ever since news of his alleged assaults came to the spotlight.

"That man is a stranger idk": Twitter users criticized the actions of Rex Orange County fans as soon as his charges were dropped

After the statement of Rex Orange County's charges being dropped went viral over Twitter, fans of the singer celebrated the news. However, several Twitter users criticized those people who switched sides right after the singer posted the news. Others pointed out that just because charges are being dropped against The Shade singer does not make him innocent.

Daisie Mae @wormz4brain Rex orange county not being convicted of his allegations and a lot of people immediately jumping to his side and offering sympathy is very interesting.. that man is a stranger idk

Blaise (they/them) @blaiser8201 @rexorangecounty these replies really just show me that y'all truly never believed the victim. y'all heard that a popular white man wasn't convicted and said "case closed! i knew you were innocent" while knowing damn well that the system will NEVER protect women (and all victims) of SA. gross.

[email protected] @djinnbf REX ORANGE COUNTY WAS NOT PROVEN INNOCENT the charges were DROPPED

bekah 💌 @lizzygrcnt u r all forgetting that rex orange county is 1) a man 2) a white man 3) a straight man 4) a famous man 5) a rich man ….

(mak)✨🐞| CPP HEAD OF AFFAIRS 💫 @BEENDREAMlN the rex orange county news can be relieving for fans but we also have to remember that the U.S. justice system has failed victims many times he may not see your enthusiasm but your friends who are survivors will;standing beside him in that kind of allegation is not a proud moment

••• @shaahzaadii I want people to know that just because the charges against Rex Orange County have been dropped doesn't mean he isn't an abuser. The judiciary system wasn't built to protect victims of abuse.

a | they/them @chrysalics everyone being like "oh rex orange county is innocent now this is great" as if the system doesn't work against sa victims every single day

What exactly did Rex Orange County reveal in his statement?

On December 22, the 24-year-old personality posted a lengthy statement on his Twitter handle, announcing that the six s*xual assault charges on him have been dropped.

In the same announcement, the singer shared that the evidence was reviewed by "The Crown Prosecution Service" and they found "no merit in this case going to trial." He wrote:

"Not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges."

Screenshot of Rex Orange County's statement (Image via Twitter/ @rexorangecounty)

He further stated that he had always denied the allegations posed against him and that he "never assaulted" anyone. County, whose real name is Alexander James O'Connor, added that he does not "condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind."

The singer then went on to explain the "inaccuracies" about the case, which were circulated in the meantime:

“I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of s*xual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me."

Rex Orange County concluded the statement by thanking his parents and loved ones for supporting him through these times.

In October 2022, news erupted that Alex was facing s*xual assault charges from a woman on six different occasions in London in June 2021. The musician pleaded not guilty, and his provisional trial date is now scheduled to take place on January 3, 2023.

