"Been paying child support since you came out the womb" — Dr. Umar claps back after alleged daughter accuses him of being a deadbeat dad 

On March 7, motivational speaker and activist Dr. Umar Johnson took to social media to respond to allegations made by his alleged daughter, Nisa, regarding his parenting. She recently claimed on TikTok that she asked Johnson about her sibling. However, he refused to give her information about his other daughter.

While Johnson acknowledged the situation online, he stated that he would only discuss the matter privately with Nisa’s mother.

As reported by Its Onsite on March 7, 22-year-old Nisa shared a TikTok video where she opened up about Johnson’s parenting. She said:

“I’m 22 years old now. My dad has never been to anything important- no graduation, no birthday parties. Nothing. He has not been in my life. Again, I am not making this video to bash him. I am making this video to state facts.”

Dr. Umar Johnson, who has amassed over a million Instagram followers, responded to her claims online. As reported by Its Onsite, he said:

“Trying to build your streamers struggles off of my back? Coming up out of nowhere, acting like you been looking for me. Get mama smurf… I will have my White man paperwork. When can we do this sitdown?... Been paying child support since you came out the womb. Deadbeat who?”

Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson is a self-proclaimed Pan-Africanist known for his strong opposition to interracial marriage. He has also gained attention for stating that he has never been married but wants to have two “queens" in the future.

Nisa said on TikTok that she wanted to find her sibling through Dr. Umar Johnson

Nisa said on TikTok that she just wanted to find her sister, who is also Dr. Umar Johnson’s daughter. She stated that she simply wanted to have a conversation with him and was not trying to build a relationship with the social media personality.

As she continued updating her followers on her search for her sister, she shared in a video, as reported by Its Onsite:

“I just got off the phone with Dr Umar’s other daughter’s mother. And she just told me that that’s her daughter. So yes ya’ll. I’m just going to talk to her and call her when she just gets out of school.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Umar Johnson took to his Instagram on March 6, stating that he did not want to have this conversation on social media. He insisted that Nisa, her mother, and he should have a private conversation. Johnson said in his post:

“She [Nisa] needs to keep the same energy and bring her mother to the table. I am sure the truth will be revealed if all three of us are present together. I have absolutely nothing to hide and I still have all of my family court paperwork in case any lies are told. Trying to use your father’s name to build your struggle streamer career is so not cool.”

Dr. Umar Johnson last made headlines in December 2023 after appearing on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he stated that one of the hosts, Ish, has a “liberal perspective” on life as he married a Caucasian woman who benefited from the “oppression” of Black people.

Further information about who Johnson had children with remains unknown at the time of writing this article.

