Who is Dr. Umar Johnson? Psychologist against interracial relationships responds to viral video showing him with Caucasian woman

Social media sensation Dr. Umar Johnson is under fire after being spotted with an unknown Caucasian lady.

It is safe to say that it is not uncommon to find two people of different races enjoying an amicable conversation. Still, when one of them happens to be Dr. Umar Johnson, that raises curious eyebrows. The media star has voiced his opinions on interracial relationships, especially between black men and white women.

Why is Dr. Umar Johnson under scrutiny?

A post on Twitter has since gone viral after the content showed a clip of Johnson in a cozy conversation with a white woman. The up-close video showed the author inside a Philadelphia establishment in New Jersey.

Johnson stood close to the young lady, who seemed to be typing on a device. Their words were inaudible, but it was evident that the pair were having a friendly conversation. The lady wore a coy smile, while Johnson smiled back occasionally. The caption read:

“Dr. Umar was at the cherry hull boul wasn’t low.”

As the clip went viral on social media, netizens felt it was out of place for the anti-interracial relationship advocate to be seen in such a position.

A$hTray @Reese_856 Dr umar was at the cherry hill mall boul wasn’t low. Dr umar was at the cherry hill mall boul wasn’t low. https://t.co/SpaijPaYEU

Story continues below ad

Many internet users thought it was hypocritical of the doctor, a staunch supporter of Pan-Africanism. Johnson wasted no time addressing the clip on Instagram, as he claimed that it was doctored. He admitted to being at the Cherry Hill Mall but added that he had been making a payment when filmed with the lady.

Johnson stated that he had gone to the mall to fix his iPhone when he made a stop at the incense shop. He described the “non-Afrikan woman” as a vendor at the store. The star, known for calling out interracial relationships, further explained that a supporter stopped to get a photo with him, which piqued the vendor’s interest.

Story continues below ad

Johnson countered the critics as he penned:

“If you dusty snow bunny loving beta males don’t believe me then please visit the mall and ask her personally if we exchanged phone numbers. Heavy is the head who wears the crown….”

To further establish his point of support for African-American women, Johnson shared another post of himself posing for a selfie with an African-American lady.

Everything to know about Dr. Umar Johnson

Umar Johnson, popularly referred to as the “Prince of Pan-Africanism,” is a doctor of clinical psychology and a certified school psychologist. He is the author of Psycho-Academic Holocaust: The Special Education and ADHD Wars Against Black Boys.

Story continues below ad

Johnson is also a motivational speaker who has gained popularity for his Afrocentric ideology. He has also been found to be controversial several times. One of his headlining social media moments was when he challenged Mike Tyson to a 5-round fight.

He was also critical of Lebron James’ son, Bronny, who went to his high school prom with his Caucasian date. Johnson has also had a media spat with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far