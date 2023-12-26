Is Dr Umar married? Motivational speaker's comments on white women on Joe Budden podcast spark controversy

Motivational speaker and psychologist Dr Umar Johnson recently appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast and made headlines after a series of controversial comments. One of these was when he said to one of the hosts, Ish, that he had a “liberal perspective” because he went home to a “white woman.”

“The reason you have no business being with a Caucasian woman is although she nor her family may have participated in our [Black people] oppression, directly she benefits from it,” Dr Johnson mentioned.

As soon as the motivational speaker’s comments on slavery and white women surfaced online, it triggered a debate online. In this regard, it is important to note that Dr Umar married two Black women on Instagram Live in September 2021, which garnered severe criticism online. However, he later said that he had never been married.

Internet has mixed reactions to Dr Umar’s latest comments on white women and slavery

In the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Dr Umar took a dig at the topics of slavery and racism. In a now-viral video, the motivational speaker was having a one-on-one with co-host Ish and insinuated that the ancestors of most white people “owned a slave” including Ish’s “white girlfriend.”

When Ish pointed out that his girlfriend was Portuguese, the motivational speaker added that the Portuguese were one of the first ones “in the slave trade” and “built most of the dungeons in Africa.”

“I know she got racism in her veins because of the Portuguese role in the slave trade,” Dr Umar added, despite Ish’s continued protest.

When Joe Budden pointed out that Dr Umar couldn’t go back to the beginning of “the white Portuguese bloodline” because Ish’s girlfriend was in her 30s and had no role to play in slavery, Dr Umar kept insisting that didn’t change the history.

He further added how Ish had no say about slavery and racism because he dated a white woman who directly benefitted from the historical oppression of the black community.

Since his controversial remarks emerged, they have garnered enough traction online and have even sparked a debate among netizens. Here are some reactions from the comment section of @facts215_’s tweet on the same.

Notably, this is not the first time Dr Johnson has made such contentious statements. Earlier, he stirred controversy when he condemned interracial relationships and marriages and also opposed same-s*x nuptials.

Likewise, the 49-year-old Black activist who identifies as a Pan-Africanist according to Hip Hop Wired, was also slammed previously when he married Black sister wives in September 2021 on Instagram Live captured by Gossip in the City.

However, he later denied being married during an appearance on the podcast Hell of a Week.

Meanwhile, according to Black Enterprise, the ceremony was illegal, as it took place in New York, where marrying more than one woman is unrecognized by the law. Before and after the event, Dr Johnson often expressed his interest in polygamy.

In the latest Joe Budden Podcast, the motivational speaker also went on record to say that Eminem is not one of the greatest rappers of all time, because hip hop was created by the Black community and a white individual cannot be one of the best in it.