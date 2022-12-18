What did Joe Budden say about Megan Thee Stallion? Podcaster faces backlash after slamming rapper

Megan Thee Stallion recently opened up about the events leading up to her getting shot outside Kylie Jenner's house party in July 2020. She accused rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot following a heated argument.

Joe Budden, the former rapper, took to his podcast to talk about the Hot Girl Summer rapper and how she has done some "horrible things" to people he knows. Although he did not specify what the rapper did to his friends and acquaintances, he called himself biased for not taking her side, considering her past actions.

Joe Budden (Image via Getty/Paras Griffin)

"He’s probably lying": Netizens side with Megan Thee Stallion after Joe Budden disses her

In an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden mentions Megan Thee Stallion and claims that he has seen her be horrible to some people. He accused her of being a horrible person towards his friends and people who have been in the rap game for much longer. He said:

"Personally, I've seen this woman do some horrible things to some really great people that I have long standing relationships with, in this industry, so I am biased. You can't just treat my friends, and people I f*ck with, and people I've seen in this game for fifteen years, a certain way."

Budden then said that he personally does not know the rapper and that whatever he mentioned on the podcast, has nothing to do with the case between her and Tory Lanez.

“You can’t treat my friends and people I fuck with a certain way.” Joe budden claims that Megan Thee Stallion has done some horrible things to one of his friends who’s been in the game for 15 years.“You can’t treat my friends and people I fuck with a certain way.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Joe budden claims that Megan Thee Stallion has done some horrible things to one of his friends who’s been in the game for 15 years. “You can’t treat my friends and people I fuck with a certain way.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ue4lgwLqEM

However, netizens have taken to social media to call Joe Budden out on his opinion of Megan Thee Stallion. They sided with the Savage rapper and pulled up Budden's past transgressions, claiming that he could not talk about other people being horrible as he was too.

Many internet users are trying to figure out who he was talking about, claiming that it was Nicki Minaj and her beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Meanwhile, others don't seem to care about what the issue was because her having done "horrible things" in the past does not mean she deserves to become a victim of a violent crime.

👿 @michel_thebelle @rapalert1OO Isn’t he the same person who “allegedly” beat the baby out of his ex Esther Baxter and abused Tahiry and Cyn? Sounds pretty horrible to me. @rapalert1OO Isn’t he the same person who “allegedly” beat the baby out of his ex Esther Baxter and abused Tahiry and Cyn? Sounds pretty horrible to me.

Hocus Focus🎃 @BlueInari @rapalert1OO If said man is friends with Joe Budden, then he probably deserved it. @rapalert1OO If said man is friends with Joe Budden, then he probably deserved it.

Gemini Mind @IamGeminiMind @rapalert1OO There appears to be a desperate naked attempt to distract the public and direct the conversation down 1,000 paths. There is only one path, one question - who shot Megan The Stallion? If we agree she was shot - then who shot her? Anything else is a clever distraction. @rapalert1OO There appears to be a desperate naked attempt to distract the public and direct the conversation down 1,000 paths. There is only one path, one question - who shot Megan The Stallion? If we agree she was shot - then who shot her? Anything else is a clever distraction.

Glowsaphine Baker @glowsaphine @rapalert1OO Two things can be true, Megan is a victim and could also be a horrible person. One doesn’t absolve the other. @rapalert1OO Two things can be true, Megan is a victim and could also be a horrible person. One doesn’t absolve the other.

After Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident, the jury ordered Tory Lanez to stay at least 100 yards away from her

Texas-born Megan Thee Stallion was shot in 2020, and she accused rapper Tory Lanez of wielding the gun. The shooting, following a long-awaited silence, was finally taken to trial, leaving the hip-hop world divided. While the jury heard both sides, Lanez repeatedly denied the multiple gun and assault charges levied against him.

Tory Lanez (L) and Megan Thee Stallion (R) (Image via Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

He was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91.4m) away from Megan. If found guilty, Tory Lanez could be jailed for up to 23 years.

In Megan's own account, she mentions that the row began after she "belittled" Tory's musical talents using her own. While she initially claimed to the police that she sustained the injuries by stepping on glass, she later testified that she was shot.

