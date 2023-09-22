"Being sued by her entire crew": Internet reacts to latest Lizzo and Amanda Nomura lawsuit

Lizzo has found herself tangled in a new controversy after a former employee sued her for festering a backstage environment of bullying, harassment, and racial discrimination. Fashion designer Asha Daniels filed the petition in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 21, 2023, the same day Lizzo is stated to receive a Humanitarian Award recognizing her philanthropic work.

Daniels claims that the singer's wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura made "stereotypical impressions" of Black women, calling them "fat," "useless," and "dumb."

"I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly," she stated.

She added that Amanda made them change in front of a mostly white male stage crew who used to stare at them. Daniels claimed that she was fired after she complained about the wardrobe manager.

Daniels' lawyer, Ron Zambrano, also represents the three former dancers who accused Lizzo of s"xual harassment and creating a hostile work environment back in August 2023. The About Damn Time singer had denied the allegations.

As news of the latest lawsuit went viral, netizens were left shocked and many commented that almost all of her crew is suing her.

"Dragging her name for fun": Internet users react to Lizzo's latest lawsuit

News of a past crew member suing Lizzo has caused a stir online. While many continue to criticize her and her actions, several others have spoken in her defense and are demanding proof of the allegations.

There are some who are questioning the timing and list of claims against the musician.

As news of the lawsuit spiraled, a spokesperson for Lizzo responded to the claims and comments online, stating:

"We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None."

They stated that Ron Zambrano was trying to "sully" Lizzo's name and the award she was set to receive on Thursday by filing a bogus lawsuit, calling it just a publicity stunt.